Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Gibson, Panthers extend winning streak

Century 5, Irondale 1

Rochester Century scored twice in the first period and never trailed, en route to its third consecutive boys hockey victory, 5-1, in a non-conference game against Irondale on Friday at Graham Arena IV.

The Panthers improved to 9-6-0 overall with their fourth victory in five games this month.

Century controlled the game throughout, outshooting Irondale 54-20.

Senior forward T.J. Gibson scored his team-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season in the first period to snap a four-game goal drought in a big way, and put Century up for good. Gibson added two assists in the game and now has a team-best 25 points through 15 games this season.

The teams traded goals in the second period Friday, as Irondale’s Grady Springborn scored 7:10 into period to cut his team’s deficit in half.

It didn’t remain that way for long, though, as junior forward Aiden Emerich — who had a goal and two assists in the game — scored his 11th of the season 1:57 later to give Century a 3-1 lead.

Jack Billings and Jonah Ottman, who also had a goal and two assists in the game, added third-period goals to cap the scoring.

Sophomore Kyle Lappi continued to prove himself in goal. Less than a month after making his first varsity start, Lappi made 19 saves to earn the win Friday night. He is now 3-3-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Lappi is also 3-1-0 in his past four starts.

Century is back in action at 7:15 p.m. against rival Rochester Mayo at Graham Arena IV. That is a rescheduled game, which was postponed this past Thursday.

CENTURY 5, IRONDALE 1

Irondale 0-1-0 — 1

Century 2-1-2 — 5

Irondale: Grady Springborn 1 goal. Goalie : Alex Sabev 49 saves (54 shots).

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 goal, 2 assists; Jack Billings 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 1 goal, 2 assists; T.J. Gibson 2 goals, 2 assists; Andrew Hedin 1 assist. Goalie : Kyle Lappi 19 saves (20 shots).

AREA GAME

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 9, VIROQUA 1

La Crescent 1-7-1 — 9

Viroqua 0-1-0 — 1

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals, 1 assist; Mitchell Reining 2 goals, 1 assist; Sawyer Christianson 1 goal; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Jan Bla’ha 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicholas Wieser 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 assist; Cooper Johnson 1 assist. Goalie : Logan Yehle 3 saves (4 shots).