Boys hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

MINNETONKA — Rochester Mayo loaded its schedule early in the season with some of the toughest teams in the state.

They won’t see many better than Minnetonka.

Mayo held its own against the No. 7-ranked Skippers for two periods, but Minnetonka’s outstanding skill won out in the end, as it beat Mayo 8-2 in the Tonka Thanksgiving Preview tournament.

University of Minnesota commit Javon Moore opened the scoring for the Skippers 4:12 into the game, but Mayo answered immediately as Jacob Brown scored 33 seconds later, with assists from Cohen Ruskell and Alec McBane to tie the score.

The Spartans took the lead six minutes later when Ethan Dennis scored on assists from Brown and Gavin Black.

The lead lasted just more than four minutes, as Minnetonka tied it 2-2 with 2:07 to play in the opening period.

The Skippers broke the game open with three second-period goals, including two by University of Vermont commit Sam Sheetz. Minnetonka tacked on three more goals in the third for the final margin.

Nick Weick made 28 saves for the Spartans, who were outshot 36-13.

“They’re ranked that high for a reason,” Mayo coach Matt Notermann said of the Skippers. “They’re tall, strong and skilled with three very good lines.

“Nick played really good for us, and Brown, Ethan Dennis and Matthew Siems held their own, too.”

Mayo faces Chanhassen at 3 p.m. Saturday at Minnetonka on the final day of the Thanksgiving Preview tournament.

MINNETONKA 8, MAYO 2

Minnetonka 2-3-3 — 8

Mayo 2-0-0 — 2

Minnetonka: Ashton Schultz 1 goal, 2 assists; Alex Lunski 2 assists; Gavin Garry 1 goal, 1 assist; Hagen Burrows 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Sheetz 2 goals, 2 assists; Javon Moore 1 goal; John Stout 2 goals, 1 assist; Gabe Tibbitts 1 assist. Goalie : Hunter Bauer 11 saves (13 shots).