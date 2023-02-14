99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

A scoreboard of Monday’s boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 07:33 AM
New Prague scored five minutes into the game and didn't let up until it had defeated Section 1A rival Rochester Lourdes 7-1 in a non-conference boys hockey game Monday at Graham Arena.

The Trojans, the defending section champions, led 3-0 after one period and extended that lead to 5-0 in the second.

Lourdes' Colton Rich scored his team's lone goal with 2:40 to play in the second period.

Xander Carter-Kleven made 55 saves for the Eagles (8-15-0 overall), who host Waseca at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NEW PRAGUE 7, LOURDES 1

New Prague 3-2-2 — 7

Lourdes 0-1-0 — 1

New Prague: Tyler Giesen 1 goal; Will Seymour 1 assist; Michael Beckius 1 assist; Connor Williams 1 assist; Braeden Woidas 1 goal, 2 assists; Breck Hagen 2 goals; John Schmidt 2 assists; Eric Berg 2 goals, 1 assist; Owen Wilkins 1 goal, 2 assists; Evan Carlson 1 assist. Goalie: Oskar Pomerenke 11 saves (12 shots).

Lourdes: Colton Rich 1 goal; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 55 saves (62 shots).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
