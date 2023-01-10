Boys hockey results for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
Faribault 4, Lourdes 2
FARIBAULT — Rochester Lourdes was in a perfect position heading into the third period here Monday night. But homestanding Faribault took advantage of its opportunities in the third period and pulled out a 4-2 non-conference boys hockey win against Lourdes.
Faribault scored the game’s first two goals — by Caden Hart in the first period and Tommy Kunze in the second — but the Eagles rallied.
Aidan Ritter and Colton Rich scored 2:05 apart — Rich’s short-handed goal coming with 4:44 to play in the second — to tie the score 2-2.
Lourdes (6-7-0 overall) couldn’t get the go-ahead goal, though, and the Falcons went up for good with 4:42 left on a Owen Nesburg goal. Brody Redding added an insurance goal with 1:51 to go.
Xander Carter-Kleven was strong in goal for the Eagles, making 43 saves. Jacob Scherf made 19 saves for Faribault (5-6-0).
ADVERTISEMENT
Lourdes plays at Windom at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FARIBAULT 4, LOURDES 2
Lourdes 0-1-1 — 2
Faribault 1-1-2 — 4
Lourdes: Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Colton Rich 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 43 saves (47 shots).
Faribault: Tommy Kunze 1 goal; Logan Peroutka 1 assist; Brody Redding 1 goal; Caden Hart 1 goal; Oliver Linnemann 1 assist; RJ Wasilowski 1 assist; Owen Nesburg 1 goal; Ben Stoessel 1 assist; Cole Goodwin 1 assist; Beau Velishek 1 assist. Goalie: Jacob Scherf 19 saves (21 shots).