Boys hockey results for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Faribault 4, Lourdes 2

FARIBAULT — Rochester Lourdes was in a perfect position heading into the third period here Monday night. But homestanding Faribault took advantage of its opportunities in the third period and pulled out a 4-2 non-conference boys hockey win against Lourdes.

Faribault scored the game’s first two goals — by Caden Hart in the first period and Tommy Kunze in the second — but the Eagles rallied.

Aidan Ritter and Colton Rich scored 2:05 apart — Rich’s short-handed goal coming with 4:44 to play in the second — to tie the score 2-2.

Lourdes (6-7-0 overall) couldn’t get the go-ahead goal, though, and the Falcons went up for good with 4:42 left on a Owen Nesburg goal. Brody Redding added an insurance goal with 1:51 to go.

Xander Carter-Kleven was strong in goal for the Eagles, making 43 saves. Jacob Scherf made 19 saves for Faribault (5-6-0).

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes plays at Windom at 7 p.m. Saturday.

FARIBAULT 4, LOURDES 2

Lourdes 0-1-1 — 2

Faribault 1-1-2 — 4

Lourdes: Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Colton Rich 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 43 saves (47 shots).