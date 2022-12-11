Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Lourdes 6, SPA & Summit 3

ROCHESTER — Xander Carter-Kleven was sensational in goal once again for Rochester Lourdes, and the Eagles’ offense had a breakout game on Saturday at Graham Arena.

Carter-Kleven recorded 60 saves in backstopping the Eagles to their first victory of the season (1-3-0 overall).

After SPA’s Casey Lynn and Lourdes’ Peyton Loeslie traded first-period goals, Lourdes’ offense took control of the game in the second period, when it scored four times.

Aidan Ritter scored twice, while Vinny Harens and Jack Roe scored once each to extend the Eagles’ lead to 5-1 after two periods.

SPA & Summit scored twice in the final five minutes of the game, but Lourdes’ Brody Seim added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds to cap the scoring.

Carter-Kleven took care of the rest, improving his season save percentage to .905 by stopping 27 shots in the first period alone, then 13 in the second and 20 in the third.

Lourdes put 36 shots on goal.

The Eagles return to action Tuesday at Winona at 7:15 p.m.

LOURDES 6, SPA & SUMMIT 3

SPA & Summit 1-0-2 — 3

Lourdes 1-4-1 — 6

St. Paul Academy & Summit: Ethan Peltier 1 assist; Alex Armada 1 assist; James Steiner 1 goal; Will Black 1 goal; Casey Lynn 1 goal; Henry Karelitz 1 assist. Goalie : Jack Swenson 30 saves (35 shots).

Lourdes: Vinny Harens 1 goal; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal, 3 assists; Jack Roe 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 2 goals, 1 assist; Brody Seim 1 goal. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 60 saves (63 shots).

Mayo 5, Proctor 2

PROCTOR — Rochester Mayo kept its hot streak going Saturday and finished its trip north with a pair of victories, beating Proctor 5-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game at St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Mayo’s Payton Kor scored with just more than two minutes to play in the first period, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead in a game in which they never trailed.

Mayo (3-2-1 overall) has now won three consecutive games and is unbeaten in its past four. Its regulation win here Saturday also snapped its streak of three consecutive overtime games, in which Mayo went 2-0-1.

Cohen Ruskell scored his fourth goal of the season 1:40 into the second period, but Proctor (2-4-0) answered with two goals in the final nine-and-a-half minutes of the period to tie the score 2-2 after two periods.

The Spartans controlled the third period, with Gavin Black scoring the game-winning goal 3:45 into the frame. Sam Jacobson then sealed the victory with a pair of goals in the final half of the period. He scored an even-strength goal at the 8:44 mark, then added an empty-netter with 1:21 to play.

Mayo’s defense was solid throughout; holding Proctor to an 0-for-6 night on the power play. Nick Weick was again great in goal, too, making 27 saves.

Jacobson also had one assist, for a three-point game. Black and Ruskell also recorded one assist each.

The Spartans’ victory concluded a six-game road trip to start the season. Mayo doesn’t leave Rochester for a game again until Jan. 10. It returns to action on Tuesday, a Big Nine Conference matchup against Red Wing at Graham Arena I at 7:15 p.m.

MAYO 5, PROCTOR 2

Mayo 1-1-3 — 5

Proctor 0-2-0 — 2

Mayo: Ethan Dennis 1 assist; Gavin Black 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Jacobson 2 goals, 1 assist; Payton Kor 1 goal; Rocco Corl 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 27 saves (29 shots).

Proctor: Austin Bryant 1 goal; Anthony Launderville 1 goal. Goalie : AJ Reyelts 32 saves (36 shots).

AREA GAMES

SW CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 3, DODGE CO. 1

SWC/Richfield 1-2-0 — 3

Dodge County 1-0-0 — 1

Southwest Christian/Richfield: Eli Hoffman 2 goals; Nickolas Azanov 1 assist; Jared Greiner 2 assists; Paul Hornor 1 goal; Caleb Bendell 1 assist; Vinny Ferrara 1 assist; Kaden Feltmann 1 assist. Goalie : Jannes Kamp 32 saves (33 shots).

Dodge County: Fischer Paulson 1 goal; Riley Freiderich 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 27 saves (30 shots).

— — — — —

HIBBING/CHISHOLM 12, RED WING 1

Red Wing 0-1-0 — 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 4-5-3 — 12

Red Wing: Landin Ramstad 1 goal; Charlie Peterson 1 assist. Goalie : Ben Flaan 52 saves (64 shots).

Hibbing/Chisholm: Christian Dickson 3 goals, 1 assist; Jace Kampsula 1 goal, 1 assist; Tristen Babich 1 goal, 2 assists; Beau Frider 4 assists; Christian Edmonds 1 goal, 2 assists; Peyton Taylor 2 goals; Broden Fawcett 2 goals, 3 assists; Nathan Rude 2 assists; AJ Lehman 2 assists; Keeghan Fink 2 goals, 1 assist; Drew Anderson 1 assist. Goalie : Tim Urdahl 3 saves (4 shots).

— — — — —

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 9, FAIRMONT 2

Fairmont 0-0-2 — 2

La Crescent-Hokah 4-3-2 — 9

Fairmont: Nate Rakness 1 goal; Luke Kester 1 goal; Brock Lutterman 1 assist. Goalie : Carson Johnson 42 saves (51 shots).