Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Mankato East 5, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Mankato East scored three minutes into a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center and led the rest of the way.

The Cougars scored three first-period goals, then tacked on two in the third to beat John Marshall 5-1.

Alexander Morgan, Andrew Sorbo and Owen Quist scored for the Cougars (2-2-0 Big Nine, 3-4-0 overall) in the first to give East an insurmountable lead.

Camden Williams scored the lone goal for John Marshall (1-2-1, 3-2-1), in the second period. That pulled JM within 3-1 after two periods.

Andrew Bastian and Shae Gavin scored third-period goals to seal the victory for the Cougars.

JM, which had a three-game unbeaten streak snapped, is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against rival Rochester Century.

Prior to the game, a ceremony will be held to honor the 1977 state championship team, which still stands as the only high school hockey state championship team in Rochester’s history. A dozen or more members of that team are expected to be on hand to drop ceremonial pucks and see a jersey retired in the team’s honor.

MANKATO EAST 5, JOHN MARSHALL 1

Mankato East 3-0-2 — 5

John Marshall 0-1-0 — 1

Mankato East: Alexander Morgan 1 goal, 1 assist; Luke Lebens 1 assist; Andrew Sorbo 1 goal, 1 assist; Caden Hansen 1 assist; Owen Quist 1 goal; Andrew Bastian 1 goal; Zach Lebens 1 assist; Shae Gavin 1 goal. Goalie : Brody Kunst 18 saves (19 shots).

John Marshall: Camden Williams 1 goal; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 30 saves (35 shots).

Luverne 8, Lourdes 0

ROCHESTER — Rochester Lourdes came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard Saturday afternoon at Graham Arena.

But the bigger concern following an 8-0 boys hockey loss to Luverne was the health of sophomore center and leading goal-scorer Jack Roe. The Eagles’ top-line centerman suffered what appeared to be a severe lower body injury after sustaining a hit from a Luverne player.

The Eagles weren’t able to rebound from the loss of Roe. Luverne scored five goals in the second period — and five short-handed goals in the game.

Luverne led 5-0 after two periods and added three more goals in the third period.

Xander Carter-Kleven stopped 41 of the 49 shots he faced, while Tyler Arends recorded a 19-save shutout for the Cardinals.

Lourdes (2-4-0 overall) hosts Red Wing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

LUVERNE 8, LOURDES 0

Luverne 0-5-3 — 8

Lourdes 0-0-0 — 0

Luverne: Ethan Langseth 1 goal, 1 assist; Brady Bork 1 goal; Owen Sudenga 1 goal, 3 assists; Brock Behrend 4 goals; Elliot Domagala 1 assist; Blaik Bork 1 assist; Patrick Kroski 1 goal, 2 assists; Maddux Domagala 1 assist; Henry Hartquist 1 assist. Goalie : Tyler Arends 19 saves (19 shots).

Lourdes: Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 41 saves (49 shots).

AREA GAMES

ROSEVILLE 9, DODGE COUNTY 3

Roseville 6-2-1 — 9

Dodge Co. 1-2-0 — 3

Roseville: Jovan Fowler 1 goal, 1 assist; Carl Figgins 1 assist; Jacob Villella 2 assists; Egan Hiber 1 assist; Luke Steffen 3 goals, 3 assists; Charlie Krey 3 assists; Jake Troska 1 assist; Kellen O’Rourke 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Cooper Stevens 14 saves (17 shots).

Dodge County: Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon 1 goal; Dylan Klomps 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Collin Beliveau 1 assist; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 38 saves (47 shots).

WINONA 4, RED WING 4, OT (tie)

Winona 1-1-2-0 — 4

Red Wing 0-1-3-0 — 4

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Aiden Kronebusch 2 goals; Wesylee Kohner 1 goal, 1 assist; Teis Larsen 3 assists; Maxwell Dalenberg 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 assist. Goalie : Michael Dubek 48 saves (52 shots).

Red Wing: Sam Knowlton 1 assist; Cam Schlichting 1 goal; Conner Preston 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicholas Wooden 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Peterson 1 assist; Carson Frank 1 goal. Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 51 saves (55 shots).

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3, WASECA 2, OT

La Crescent 0-0-2-1 — 3

Waseca 0-1-1-0 — 2

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Nikolas Kubecka 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie : Collin Morken 24 saves (26 shots).