SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 08:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mankato East 5, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Mankato East scored three minutes into a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center and led the rest of the way.

The Cougars scored three first-period goals, then tacked on two in the third to beat John Marshall 5-1.

Alexander Morgan, Andrew Sorbo and Owen Quist scored for the Cougars (2-2-0 Big Nine, 3-4-0 overall) in the first to give East an insurmountable lead.

Camden Williams scored the lone goal for John Marshall (1-2-1, 3-2-1), in the second period. That pulled JM within 3-1 after two periods.

Andrew Bastian and Shae Gavin scored third-period goals to seal the victory for the Cougars.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM, which had a three-game unbeaten streak snapped, is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against rival Rochester Century.

Prior to the game, a ceremony will be held to honor the 1977 state championship team, which still stands as the only high school hockey state championship team in Rochester’s history. A dozen or more members of that team are expected to be on hand to drop ceremonial pucks and see a jersey retired in the team’s honor.

MANKATO EAST 5, JOHN MARSHALL 1

Mankato East 3-0-2 — 5

John Marshall 0-1-0 — 1

Mankato East: Alexander Morgan 1 goal, 1 assist; Luke Lebens 1 assist; Andrew Sorbo 1 goal, 1 assist; Caden Hansen 1 assist; Owen Quist 1 goal; Andrew Bastian 1 goal; Zach Lebens 1 assist; Shae Gavin 1 goal. Goalie: Brody Kunst 18 saves (19 shots).

John Marshall: Camden Williams 1 goal; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 30 saves (35 shots).

Luverne 8, Lourdes 0

ROCHESTER — Rochester Lourdes came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard Saturday afternoon at Graham Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bigger concern following an 8-0 boys hockey loss to Luverne was the health of sophomore center and leading goal-scorer Jack Roe. The Eagles’ top-line centerman suffered what appeared to be a severe lower body injury after sustaining a hit from a Luverne player.

The Eagles weren’t able to rebound from the loss of Roe. Luverne scored five goals in the second period — and five short-handed goals in the game.

Luverne led 5-0 after two periods and added three more goals in the third period.

Xander Carter-Kleven stopped 41 of the 49 shots he faced, while Tyler Arends recorded a 19-save shutout for the Cardinals.

Lourdes (2-4-0 overall) hosts Red Wing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

LUVERNE 8, LOURDES 0

Luverne 0-5-3 — 8

Lourdes 0-0-0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Luverne: Ethan Langseth 1 goal, 1 assist; Brady Bork 1 goal; Owen Sudenga 1 goal, 3 assists; Brock Behrend 4 goals; Elliot Domagala 1 assist; Blaik Bork 1 assist; Patrick Kroski 1 goal, 2 assists; Maddux Domagala 1 assist; Henry Hartquist 1 assist. Goalie: Tyler Arends 19 saves (19 shots).

Lourdes: Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 41 saves (49 shots).

AREA GAMES

ROSEVILLE 9, DODGE COUNTY 3

Roseville 6-2-1 — 9

Dodge Co. 1-2-0 — 3

Roseville: Jovan Fowler 1 goal, 1 assist; Carl Figgins 1 assist; Jacob Villella 2 assists; Egan Hiber 1 assist; Luke Steffen 3 goals, 3 assists; Charlie Krey 3 assists; Jake Troska 1 assist; Kellen O’Rourke 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Cooper Stevens 14 saves (17 shots).

Dodge County: Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon 1 goal; Dylan Klomps 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Collin Beliveau 1 assist; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist. Goalie: Jackson Roethler 38 saves (47 shots).

— — —

WINONA 4, RED WING 4, OT (tie)

Winona 1-1-2-0 — 4

Red Wing 0-1-3-0 — 4

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Aiden Kronebusch 2 goals; Wesylee Kohner 1 goal, 1 assist; Teis Larsen 3 assists; Maxwell Dalenberg 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 assist. Goalie: Michael Dubek 48 saves (52 shots).

Red Wing: Sam Knowlton 1 assist; Cam Schlichting 1 goal; Conner Preston 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicholas Wooden 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Peterson 1 assist; Carson Frank 1 goal. Goalie: Ellis Petersmeyer 51 saves (55 shots).

— — —

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3, WASECA 2, OT

La Crescent 0-0-2-1 — 3

Waseca 0-1-1-0 — 2

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Nikolas Kubecka 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Morken 24 saves (26 shots).

Waseca: Griffen Krautkramer 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucas Groll 1 goal. Goalie: Carter Martens 40 saves (43 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 17, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Prep
Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Glazier finally gets his ellusive Santa hat with dominant effort
The Kasson-Mantorville put on a clinic Saturday, knocking off the top-two ranked 170-pounders in Class AAA to secure a title at the prestigious event.
December 17, 2022 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 17, 2022 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Top performances for area high school players on Saturday.
December 17, 2022 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports