SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 08:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JM 7, St. Paul Johnson 2

ROCHESTER — Rochester John Marshall has a senior forward, Mason Decker, who led the team in scoring a year ago.

It has a junior defenseman, JT Veney, who is receiving interest from Division I colleges.

But a sophomore forward stole the show Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center. Ole Fevold scored the first two goals of his varsity career and added three assists as JM rolled past St. Paul Johnson 7-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game.

Decker added a pair of goals and Camden Williams (one goal, one assist); Brock Clarey (two assists) and Cody Ahlstrom (two assists) had multi-point games.

Sophomore defenseman Cam Neurer also scored his first varsity goal, and Aaron Terpstra scored a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cody Vlasaty made 16 saves in the win.

JM (2-1-0 overall) plays at Mankato West on Thursday.

JM 7, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

S.P. Johnson 1-1-0 — 2

John Marshall 3-2-2 — 7

St. Paul Johnson: Cristian Olando-Ruiz 1 goal; Matthew Corniea 1 goal; Nolan Hawkins 1 assist; Joaquin Ochocki 1 assist. Goalie: Justin Kasper 25 saves (32 shots).

John Marshall: Brock Clarey 2 assists; Cody Ahlstrom 2 assists; Camden Williams 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Decker 2 goals; Cam Neurer 1 goal; Ole Fevold 2 goals, 3 assists; Peyton Eckhoff 1 assist; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; Aaron Terpstra 1 goal. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 16 saves (18 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
December 03, 2022 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 03, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 03, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spring Grove, Mountain Iron-Buhl State Football Championship
Prep
Photos: Spring Grove, Mountain Iron-Buhl State Class Nine-Man Football Championship on Dec. 3, 2022
Mountain Iron-Buhl defeated Spring Grove 28-25 in the State Class Nine-Man Football Championship on Dec. 3, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
December 03, 2022 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott