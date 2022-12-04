Boys hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

JM 7, St. Paul Johnson 2

ROCHESTER — Rochester John Marshall has a senior forward, Mason Decker, who led the team in scoring a year ago.

It has a junior defenseman, JT Veney, who is receiving interest from Division I colleges.

But a sophomore forward stole the show Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center. Ole Fevold scored the first two goals of his varsity career and added three assists as JM rolled past St. Paul Johnson 7-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game.

Decker added a pair of goals and Camden Williams (one goal, one assist); Brock Clarey (two assists) and Cody Ahlstrom (two assists) had multi-point games.

Sophomore defenseman Cam Neurer also scored his first varsity goal, and Aaron Terpstra scored a goal.

Cody Vlasaty made 16 saves in the win.

JM (2-1-0 overall) plays at Mankato West on Thursday.

JM 7, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

S.P. Johnson 1-1-0 — 2

John Marshall 3-2-2 — 7

St. Paul Johnson: Cristian Olando-Ruiz 1 goal; Matthew Corniea 1 goal; Nolan Hawkins 1 assist; Joaquin Ochocki 1 assist. Goalie : Justin Kasper 25 saves (32 shots).