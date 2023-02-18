Boys hockey results for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
A scoreboard of Saturday’s southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
AREA GAME
OWATONNA 6, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0-0-0 — 0
Owatonna 1-3-2 — 6
Austin: Goalie: Daran Plunkett 40 saves (46 shots).
Owatonna: Broderick Goodnature 1 assist; Andrew Mitchel 2 goals, 2 assists; Joseph Webster 1 goal, 2 assists; Mark Spurgeon 1 goal, 2 assists; Thomas Herzog 1 goal; Collin Martin 1 assist; Zach Knott 1 goal; Seth Johnson 3 assists. Goalie: Garret Stelter 9 saves (9 shots).
