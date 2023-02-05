Boys hockey results for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023: JM topples another intra-city rival

JM 4, Century 1

ROCHESTER — It’s no longer reasonable to categorize any victory by the Rochester John Marshall boys hockey team as a “stunner” or an “upset.”

The Rockets have more than earned the right to be considered a team to be reckoned with by Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA opponents.

Despite playing with an injury depleted roster that has seen as few as 13 skaters dress at times this season, John Marshall has continued to defy expectations and has opened some eyes across southeastern Minnesota.

The Rockets did so again Saturday, beating an intra-city rival for the second time in a span of three weeks. JM beat rival Mayo on Jan. 14 (5-3). Thursday, it went to Northfield and beat the No. 6-ranked Raiders 6-4. Saturday, the Rockets took down rival Century 4-1 at Graham Arena IV.

JM is now 5-5-1 in the Big Nine Conference and 11-9-1 overall. Century is 8-3-0 and 11-9-0.

Senior goalie Cody Vlasaty has been a big reason why the Rockets are finding so much success, and he was a big key again Saturday night. Vlasaty was outstanding in goal, making 48 saves on 49 shots faced, including 18 saves in the second period and 21 in the third.

The Rockets never trailed against Century, taking the lead for good on a Mason Decker goal 5:53 into the game. JT Veney added a momentum-boosting tally with just 2 seconds to play in the opening period, giving the Rockets a 2-0 lead after one.

Century battled back in the second period, as Justin Sutton scored 5:10 into the frame, with an assist from Bennett Pronk, to pull the Panthers within 2-1.

JM sealed the victory in the third, when Ole Fevold scored on a power play with 6:37 to play, then Decker scored his second of the game with 3:40 remaining.

Kyle Lappi was strong in goal for Century, making 33 saves to keep the game close through more than two-and-a-half periods.

Century returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Owatonna, while JM hosts Austin at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

John Marshall 2-0-2 — 4

Century 0-1-0 — 1

John Marshall: JT Veney 1 goal; Mason Decker 2 goals; Ole Fevold 1 goal, 1 assist; Damon Miller 1 assist; Aiden Kang 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 48 saves (49 shots).