Sports | Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 06:53 PM
Century 4, Tartan 2

OAKDALE — Rochester Century fell behind early, playing a Saturday afternoon game after winning an emotional overtime game on Friday night against Big Nine Conference rival Northfield.

Tartan jumped out to a 2-0 advantage against the Panthers 13 minutes into Saturday’s non-conference game at Tartan Arena.

That was all the offense Tartan (2-11-0 overall) could muster, though, as Century rallied in the second and third periods to earn a 4-2 victory.

Century’s two-goal deficit was held up through nearly two periods, but Justin Sutton got the Panthers on the board and gave them some life when he scored in the final minute of the second period to cut Tartan’s lead to 2-1.

That’s how the score remained into the final half of the third period. But Eddy Retzlaff got the tying goal with 5:56 to play, then Blake Kanz netted the winner 62 seconds later.

Bennett Pronk capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:03 to play.

Cole Rocholl took care of the rest for Century (8-6-0 overall), making 29 saves to earn the victory.

The Panthers are off until Thursday, when they host rival Rochester Mayo at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena IV.

CENTURY 4, TARTAN 2

Century 0-1-3 — 4

Tartan 2-0-0 — 2

Century: Brody Josselyn 2 assists; Justin Sutton 1 goal, 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal, 1 assist; T.J. Gibson 1 assist; Owyn Tomminello 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 1 goal; Blake Kanz 1 goal. Goalie: Cole Rocholl 29 saves (31 shots).

Tartan: Blake Tuccitto 1 assist; Stone Resch 1 goal; Cameron Sachs 1 goal; Shawn Duggan 1 assist; Mattox Maristuen 1 assist; Colin Kammerer 1 assist. Goalie: Damon Hennagir 29 saves (32 shots).

AREA GAMES

ALBERT LEA 4, RED WING 0

Albert Lea 1-2-1 — 4

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal; Conor Pirsig 1 assist. Goalie: Dakota Jahnke 20 saves (20 shots).

Red Wing: Goalie: Ellis Petersmeyer 59 saves (63 shots).

