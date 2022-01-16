Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
AREA GAMES
Dodge County 5, Duluth Marshall 2
DULUTH, Minn. — Four third-period goals broke a 1-1 tie as Dodge County came away with the impressive road victory.
Gryffon Funk gave the Wildcats the lead with a goal just over six minutes into the third period, before DC scored three goals in a span of 34 seconds over nine minutes later to take control.
Gavin Giesler, who recently committed to play football at Northern State University, had himself a three-point night with a goal and two assists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac Dale made 32 saves between the pipes for DC.
DODGE COUNTY 5, DULUTH MARSHALL 2
Dodge County 1-0-4 — 5
West 1-0-1 — 2
Dodge County: Matthew Donovan 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Isaak 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 2 assists; Carl Schutz 1 assist. Goalie: Isaac Dale 32 saves.
Marshall: No stats available.
Mankato West 10, Winona 2
MANKATO, Minn. — Sam O'Neil netted the hat trick, while Gage Schmidt had three assists for the Scarlets.
Gavin Brunmeier and Brady Hatkin also had three-point nights for West.
Ayden Ruesgen and Max Dalenberg scored for Winona.
WEST 10, WINONA 2
Winona 1-0-1 — 2
West 3-3-4 — 10
Winona: Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal; Max Dalenberg 1 goal; Mason Wadewitz 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 assist. Goalie: Justin Brickner 24 saves.
West: Gavin Brunmeier 1 goal, 2 assists; Gage Schmidt 3 assists; Hunter Rigdon 2 assists; Toby Essay 1 assist; Sam O'Neil 3 goals; Zach Benson 2 goals, 2 assists; Wes Johnson 1 goal; Brady Hatkin 2 goals, 1 assist; Mason Janzen 1 goal. Goalie: Matthew Birmaier 11 saves.