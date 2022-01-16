Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

AREA GAMES

Dodge County 5, Duluth Marshall 2

DULUTH, Minn. — Four third-period goals broke a 1-1 tie as Dodge County came away with the impressive road victory.

Gryffon Funk gave the Wildcats the lead with a goal just over six minutes into the third period, before DC scored three goals in a span of 34 seconds over nine minutes later to take control.

Gavin Giesler, who recently committed to play football at Northern State University, had himself a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Isaac Dale made 32 saves between the pipes for DC.

Dodge County 1-0-4 — 5

West 1-0-1 — 2

Dodge County: Matthew Donovan 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Isaak 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 2 assists; Carl Schutz 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 32 saves.

Marshall: No stats available.

Mankato West 10, Winona 2

MANKATO, Minn. — Sam O'Neil netted the hat trick, while Gage Schmidt had three assists for the Scarlets.

Gavin Brunmeier and Brady Hatkin also had three-point nights for West.

Ayden Ruesgen and Max Dalenberg scored for Winona.