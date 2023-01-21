STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Saturday, January 21

Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 03:35 PM
Mayo 10, Austin 1

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayo won its second consecutive game, a week after having a nine-game winning streak snapped, by rolling past visiting Austin 10-1 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game on Saturday afternoon at Graham Arena I.

The Spartans led 2-0 after one period and 8-0 after two.

Mayo (6-1-0 Big Nine, 11-3-1 overall) outshot Austin 48-10, including 22-1 in the second period, when the Spartans scored six times.

The Packers dropped to 1-6-0, 2-10-0.

Mikah Nelson made nine saves in goal to get his second victory in as many starts.

Mayo was led by Ethan Dennis, who had two goals and three assists. Jacob Brown had a hat trick and an assist, and Mason Leimbek also had a four-point game, with four assists.

Cade Morrison scored the lone goal for Austin, in the third period.

Mayo plays at Faribault at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Austin hosts Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

MAYO 10, AUSTIN 1

Austin 0-0-1 — 1

Mayo 2-6-2 — 10

Austin: Cade Morrison 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 assist; Isaac Stromlund 1 assist. Goalie: Daran Plunkett 38 saves (48 shots).

Mayo: Jacob Brown 3 goals, 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 2 goals, 3 assists; Gavin Black 2 assists; Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Payton Kor 1 goal; Thomas Verdick 2 assists; Rocco Corl 1 goal; Mason Leimbek 4 assists; Matthew Siems 1 goal, 1 assist; Mikkel Norby 1 goal; Cohen Ruskell 1 assist; Colin Baudoin 1 assist.

Goalie: Mikah Nelson 9 saves (10 shots).

