Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
A scoreboard of boys hockey games.
John Marshall 5, Irondale 3
ROCHESTER — JM netted three unanswered third period goals to slip past Irondale.
Cody Vlasaty tied it at 3 with a power play goal, before the Rockets once again took advantage of the extra man with Jayden Veney netting the go-ahead goal just 24 seconds later.
Ole Fevold was credited with assists on both goals. He had a four-point night, scoring JM's first goal of the game in the second period and assisted on Mason Decker's second period goal as well.
Decker finished with a pair of goals.
Irondale 1-0-2 — 3
John Marshall 0-2-3 — 5
Irondale: Jack Townsend 1 assist; Parker Henry 1 assist; Jayden Remore 1 goal; Lincoln Urdahl 1 goal; Grady Springborn 1 assist; Cameron DeCoux 1 goal.
Goalie: Alex Sabev 29 saves.
John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Decker 2 goals, 2 assists; Ole Fevold 1 goal, 3 assists; Cody Vlasaty 1 goal.
Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 37 saves.