Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

John Marshall 5, Irondale 3

ROCHESTER — JM netted three unanswered third period goals to slip past Irondale.

Cody Vlasaty tied it at 3 with a power play goal, before the Rockets once again took advantage of the extra man with Jayden Veney netting the go-ahead goal just 24 seconds later.

Ole Fevold was credited with assists on both goals. He had a four-point night, scoring JM's first goal of the game in the second period and assisted on Mason Decker's second period goal as well.

Decker finished with a pair of goals.