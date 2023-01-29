STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

A scoreboard of boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 06:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

John Marshall 5, Irondale 3

ROCHESTER — JM netted three unanswered third period goals to slip past Irondale.

Cody Vlasaty tied it at 3 with a power play goal, before the Rockets once again took advantage of the extra man with Jayden Veney netting the go-ahead goal just 24 seconds later.

Ole Fevold was credited with assists on both goals. He had a four-point night, scoring JM's first goal of the game in the second period and assisted on Mason Decker's second period goal as well.

Decker finished with a pair of goals.

JOHN MARSHALL 5, IRONDALE 3
Irondale 1-0-2 — 3
John Marshall 0-2-3 — 5
Irondale: Jack Townsend 1 assist; Parker Henry 1 assist; Jayden Remore 1 goal; Lincoln Urdahl 1 goal; Grady Springborn 1 assist; Cameron DeCoux 1 goal.
Goalie: Alex Sabev 29 saves.
John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Decker 2 goals, 2 assists; Ole Fevold 1 goal, 3 assists; Cody Vlasaty 1 goal.
Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 37 saves.

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 28, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 28, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 28, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 28, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports