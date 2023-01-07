Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Century 3, Faribault 1

Neither Faribault nor Rochester Century could solve the opposing goalie for more than half of Saturday’s Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV.

Then goals came quickly, and Century went on to a 3-1 victory, snapping a three-game losing skid in their first game since last week’s Kiwanis Festival.

Faribault’s Tommy Kunze opened the scoring with just 3:04 to go play in the second period, putting the Falcons up 1-0.

That lead was short-lived, though, as Century’s Bennett Pronk answered just 56 seconds later. That left the score knotted at 1-1 entering the third.

Century controlled play over the final period, outshooting the Falcons 12-5 and outscoring them 2-0. Twin brothers Jack and Jonah Ottman took care of the offense in the third period for Century (5-0-0 Big Nine, 6-5-0 overall).

Jack Ottman scored the game-winning goal at the 7:38 mark of the third, then Jonah Ottman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Kyle Lappi made 14 saves in his third varsity start to backstop Century to victory.

Century returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Section 1AA rival Hastings at Graham Arena.

CENTURY 3, FARIBAULT 1

Faribault 0-1-0 — 1

Century 0-1-2 — 3

Faribault: Tommy Kunze 1 goal; Oliver Linnemann 1 assist. Goalie : Jacob Scherf 27 saves (29 shots).