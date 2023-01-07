99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 03:45 PM


Century 3, Faribault 1

Neither Faribault nor Rochester Century could solve the opposing goalie for more than half of Saturday’s Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV.

Then goals came quickly, and Century went on to a 3-1 victory, snapping a three-game losing skid in their first game since last week’s Kiwanis Festival.

Faribault’s Tommy Kunze opened the scoring with just 3:04 to go play in the second period, putting the Falcons up 1-0.

That lead was short-lived, though, as Century’s Bennett Pronk answered just 56 seconds later. That left the score knotted at 1-1 entering the third.

Century controlled play over the final period, outshooting the Falcons 12-5 and outscoring them 2-0. Twin brothers Jack and Jonah Ottman took care of the offense in the third period for Century (5-0-0 Big Nine, 6-5-0 overall).

Jack Ottman scored the game-winning goal at the 7:38 mark of the third, then Jonah Ottman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Kyle Lappi made 14 saves in his third varsity start to backstop Century to victory.

Century returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Section 1AA rival Hastings at Graham Arena.

CENTURY 3, FARIBAULT 1

Faribault 0-1-0 — 1

Century 0-1-2 — 3

Faribault: Tommy Kunze 1 goal; Oliver Linnemann 1 assist. Goalie: Jacob Scherf 27 saves (29 shots).

Century: Jonah Ottman 1 goal; Jack Billings 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Jack Ottman 1 goal; Eddy Retzlaff 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie: Kyle Lappi 14 saves (15 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
