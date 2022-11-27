Boys hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

JM 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

ROCHESTER — Cody Vlasaty picked up where he left off last season, and Rochester John Marshall discovered it has some scoring depth.

The Rockets scored three third-period goals and Vlasaty made 46 saves in a 5-4 non-conference boys hockey victory against La Crescent-Hokah at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday.

The game was the season opener for both teams, but the offenses looked in midseason form.

The Lancers put 50 shots on goal, but Vlasaty was up to the task. The senior netminder finished last season with a 40-save performance in a playoff loss to Dodge County. Saturday, he helped JM hold off a Lancers team that can produce goals quickly.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period and 2-2 after two periods.

The Rockets blitzed the Lancers early in the third, though, scoring three times in the first nine minutes — goals by Peyton Eckoff, Damon Miller and Cody Ahlstrom — to build a 5-2 lead. For Eckhoff and Miller, their goals were the first of their varsity careers.

La Crescent-Hokah wasn’t done, though, as Wyatt Farrell — who scored 49 goals last season, the second-most in the entire state — scored his second of the game with 5:57 remaining, then Nikolas Kubecka scored on a power play with 2:17 to go.

That was it for the scoring, though, as JM held on.

Sawyer Christianson and Jan Bla’ha also scored for La Crescent-Hokah, while JT Veney and Aaron Terpstra also had a goal each for the Rockets.

JM hosts Windom at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, while La Crescent-Hokah hosts Austin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

JM 5, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 4

La Crescent-Hokah 1-1-2 — 4

John Marshall 1-1-3 — 5

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Nikolas Kubecka 1 goal; Jan Bla’ha 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 2 assists. Goalie : Collin Morken 27 saves (31 shots).

John Marshall: JT Veney 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Mason Decker 1 assist; Ole Fevold 1 assist; Damon Miller 1 goal; Aiden Kang 1 assist; Peyton Eckhoff 1 goal, 1 assist; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; Adam Mullenbach 1 assist; Aaron Terpstra 1 goal. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 46 saves (50 shots).

Roseville 5, Century 4 (OT)

ROCHESTER — Rochester Century put together an impressive third-period rally in its boys hockey season opener on Saturday afternoon at Graham Arena IV, only to see Roseville eke out a 5-4 victory with an overtime goal.

Charlie Krey scored 1:55 into OT to lift Roseville to its second victory in as many games.

Century took a 2-1 lead into what turned out to be a wild third period, which saw Roseville’s Luke Steffen record a natural hat trick by scoring three times in the first 6:10 — including a pair of short-handed goals — to give his team a 4-2 lead.

Century answered, however, as senior defenseman Kroix Klingfus scored on a power play 7:16 into the third, then Jack Billings scored with 3:12 to go in regulation to tie the score 4-4 and force overtime.

T.J. Gibson scored the Panthers’ other two goals — both in the second period, and both on power plays.

The Panthers outshot Roseville 37-34.

Carter Nelson made 29 saves for the Panthers, while Dylan Keeley made 33 stops for Roseville.

Century is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Academy of Holy Angels, at Richfield Ice Arena.

ROSEVILLE 5, CENTURY 4 (OT)

Roseville 1-0-3-1 — 5

Century 0-2-2-0 — 4

Roseville: Egan Hibber 1 assist; Landon Steffen 1 goal, 2 assists; Luke Steffen 3 goals, 1 assist; Charlie Krey 1 goal. Goalie : Dylan Keeley 33 saves (37 shots).

Century: Jonah Ottman 1 assist; Jonathan Burmester 1 assist; Jack Billings 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 3 assists; T.J. Gibson 2 goals; Kroix Klingfus 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie : Carter Nelson 29 saves (34 shots).

Chanhassen 7, Mayo 0

MINNETONKA — Nick Wieck made 32 saves, but Rochester Mayo allowed four first-period goals en route to a loss to Chanhassen on the final day of the Tonka Thanksgiving Preview at Pagel Arena on Saturday.

The game was scoreless for nearly a period, but Chanhassen scored four times in a span of 2 minutes, 22 seconds, in the final four minutes of the period to take a 4-0 lead.

The Storm added a goal in the second period and two in the third.

Chanhassen put 39 shots on goal, while Mayo had 14.

The Spartans (0-2-0 overall) are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Section 1AA rival Hastings.

CHANHASSEN 7, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Chanhassen 4-1-2 — 7

Chanhassen: Col Baker 3 assists; Joe Parker 1 assist; Jake Risch 1 goal, 2 assists; Jack Christ 2 goals, 1 assist; Evan Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Uhlenkamp 3 assists; Tyler Smith 1 goal; Caden Lee 1 assist; Brayden Willis 1 goal, 1 assist; Nick Patka 1 goal; Drew Jensen 1 assist. Goalie : Kam Hendrickson 14 saves (14 shots).

Mayo: Goalie : Nick Weick 32 saves (39 shots).

AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 9, NORTHERN EDGE 1

Northern Edge 0-1-0 — 0

Dodge County 5-4-0 — 9

Northern Edge: Paul Boelk 1 goal; Zach Monson 1 assist. Goalie : Riley Pickell 29 saves (38 shots).

Dodge County: Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Klomps 2 goals; Riley Freiderich 1 goal, 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 3 goals, 2 assists; Caeden Smith 1 assist; Aidan Nelson 1 assist; Bronson Freerksen 1 goal, 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 goal; Aidan Beckstrom 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 11 saves (12 shots).

Note: This game was played at the Simley Spartans Turkey Tourney in Inver Grove Heights. … Peterson-Gordon and Klomps scored their first varsity goals. … Dodge County is 1-1-0 and plays at New Prague at 7:15 p.m. Friday.