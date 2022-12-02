SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 10:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Holy Angels 4, Century 3

RICHFIELD — The “0” in the win column for Rochester Century isn’t quite indicative of how well the Panthers have played early this season.

Century dropped to 0-2-0 overall Thursday night with a narrow 4-3 loss at Academy of Holy Angels. It’s the Panthers’ second one-goal loss of the season and the second time in two games they’ve had a chance to win a game in the third period.

Century took Roseville to overtime in its season opener on Saturday, before falling 5-4.

Thursday, Century held a 3-2 lead with five minutes remaining in the third period, but Holy Angels rallied with an even-strength goal from Charlie Clements with 4:43 to go, then won the game on a power-play goal by Charlie Cline with 1:28 to play.

Holy Angels led 1-0 after one period, then Aiden Emerich’s second-period goal tied the score at 1-1 after two. Eddy Retzlaff and T.J. Gibson scored 42 seconds apart in the first four minutes of the third period to put the Panthers ahead for the first time in the game, 3-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy Angels outshot Century 39-26 in the game, but Panthers goalie Carter Nelson was strong for a second straight game, making 35 stops. He made 29 saves in the season opener against Roseville.

Century opens Big Nine Conference play Friday night at Mankato East, at 7:15 p.m. at All Seasons Arena.

HOLY ANGELS 4, CENTURY 3

Century 0-1-2 — 3

Holy Angels 1-0-3 — 4

Century: Aiden Emerich 1 goal; T.J. Gibson 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Hedin 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 1 goal. Goalie: Carter Nelson 35 saves (39 shots).

Academy of Holy Angels: Charlie Clements 1 goal; Henry Lechner 1 assist; Charlie Cline 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Hanley 1 assist; Gabe Perron 1 assist; Lincoln Ayers Assad 1 goal; Jack Bartfield 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Luke Marsalek 23 saves (26 shots).

AREA GAMES

LaCRESCENT-HOKAH 10, RED WING 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

La Crescent 5-5-0 — 10

Red Wing: Carson Frank 1 goal; Ethan Anderson 1 assist. Goalies: Ellis Petersmeyer (34:00), 33 saves (43 shots); Ben Flaaen (17:00), 14 saves (14 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals, 1 assist; Mitchell Reining 1 assist; Nikolas Kubecka 1 assist; Logan DeBoer 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 goal, 1 assist; Jan Bla’ha 1 assist; Alex Von Arx 3 assists; Cooper Carlson 5 goals; Ethan Myhre 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Morken 9 saves (10 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
December 01, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 01, 2022 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 01, 2022 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Winona girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Winona girls basketball on Dec. 1, 2022.
Mayo hosted Winona for a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
December 01, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott