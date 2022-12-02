Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Holy Angels 4, Century 3

RICHFIELD — The “0” in the win column for Rochester Century isn’t quite indicative of how well the Panthers have played early this season.

Century dropped to 0-2-0 overall Thursday night with a narrow 4-3 loss at Academy of Holy Angels. It’s the Panthers’ second one-goal loss of the season and the second time in two games they’ve had a chance to win a game in the third period.

Century took Roseville to overtime in its season opener on Saturday, before falling 5-4.

Thursday, Century held a 3-2 lead with five minutes remaining in the third period, but Holy Angels rallied with an even-strength goal from Charlie Clements with 4:43 to go, then won the game on a power-play goal by Charlie Cline with 1:28 to play.

Holy Angels led 1-0 after one period, then Aiden Emerich’s second-period goal tied the score at 1-1 after two. Eddy Retzlaff and T.J. Gibson scored 42 seconds apart in the first four minutes of the third period to put the Panthers ahead for the first time in the game, 3-2.

Holy Angels outshot Century 39-26 in the game, but Panthers goalie Carter Nelson was strong for a second straight game, making 35 stops. He made 29 saves in the season opener against Roseville.

Century opens Big Nine Conference play Friday night at Mankato East, at 7:15 p.m. at All Seasons Arena.

HOLY ANGELS 4, CENTURY 3

Century 0-1-2 — 3

Holy Angels 1-0-3 — 4

Century: Aiden Emerich 1 goal; T.J. Gibson 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Hedin 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 1 goal. Goalie : Carter Nelson 35 saves (39 shots).

Academy of Holy Angels: Charlie Clements 1 goal; Henry Lechner 1 assist; Charlie Cline 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Hanley 1 assist; Gabe Perron 1 assist; Lincoln Ayers Assad 1 goal; Jack Bartfield 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Luke Marsalek 23 saves (26 shots).

AREA GAMES

LaCRESCENT-HOKAH 10, RED WING 1

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

La Crescent 5-5-0 — 10

Red Wing: Carson Frank 1 goal; Ethan Anderson 1 assist. Goalies : Ellis Petersmeyer (34:00), 33 saves (43 shots); Ben Flaaen (17:00), 14 saves (14 shots).