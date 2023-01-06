Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2023

Mayo 2, Owatonna 1

Will Sexton has embraced his role as a leader this season time and time again.

The senior defenseman did it again Thursday night.

Sexton scored his sixth goal of the season — and fourth in the past five games — to lift Rochester Mayo past rival Owatonna in a hard-fought Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena I, 2-1.

Sexton scored his second power-play goal of the season 5:27 into the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie and lifting Mayo to its eighth consecutive victory. The Spartans (8-2-1 overall, 3-0-0 Big Nine) are atop the Big Nine Conference standings, with 10 points, and they are unbeaten in their past nine games, after opening the season with losses to two top-10 ranked opponents.

Mayo had another key conference matchup postponed on Tuesday, when it was scheduled to host Northfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans made the most of their game Thursday, limiting the Huskies to just 11 shots on goal — 10 saves for senior goalie Nick Weick — and putting 28 shots on goal.

Mayo never trailed, as Payton Kor opened the scoring 1:19 into the second period, with an assist from Matthew Siems.

Owatonna answered quickly, though, as Benjamin Bangs scored 1:38 later to tie the score 1-1.

That’s how the score remained until Mason Leimbek set up Sexton for the goal early in the third period, which held up as the game winner.

Owatonna (4-6-0, 3-1-0) is scheduled to play at Northfield at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Mayo plays at Mankato East at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

MAYO 2, OWATONNA 1

Owatonna 0-1-0 — 1

Mayo 0-1-1 — 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna: Benjamin Bangs 1 goal; Andrew Mitchel 1 assist. Goalie : Brennan Sletten 26 saves (28 shots).

Mayo: Payton Kor 1 goal; Matthew Siems 1 assist; Will Sexton 1 goal; Mason Leimbek 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 10 saves (11 shots).

Dodge County 5, Lourdes 0

KASSON — Dodge County’s boys hockey coaches talked last week at the Kiwanis Festival in Rochester about the importance of getting contributions from every part of their lineup.

And though the Wildcats’ top guns took care of most of the offense Thursday night, it was another contributor who got them going in a 5-0 victory against visiting Rochester Lourdes at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Junior forward Ethan Hearn scored his first varsity goal, midway through the first period, to give the Wildcats (8-4-0 overall) the lead for good.

Dodge County’s big scorers took care of the rest — and goalies Jackson Roethler and Corbin Krueger combined for a 26-save shutout.

Junior forward Gryffon Funke — back at full health and full speed — scored the Wildcats’ other four goals, giving him 13 goals and 19 points for the season. Funke scored once in the first, twice in the second (completing his natural hat trick) and he tacked on one more in the third to cap the scoring.

Linemates Brett Ludvigsen (three assists) and Dylan Klomps (one assist) chipped in, as did Riley Freiderich, a senior forward who had two assists. Freiderich now has eight points in his past four games, while Ludvigsen leads the team with 25 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County has now won four in a row and is 7-2-0 in its past nine games. The Wildcats will face a tough test Saturday, when they host Hastings at 7 p.m.

Xander Carter-Kleven made 13 saves in goal for Lourdes (5-6-0), which hosts Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DODGE COUNTY 5, LOURDES 0

Lourdes 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge Co. 2-2-1 — 5

Lourdes: Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 13 saves (18 shots).

Dodge County: Ethan Hearn 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 4 goals; Brett Ludvigsen 3 assists; Dylan Klomps 1 assist; Riley Freiderich 2 assists. Goalies : Jackson Roethler, Corbin Krueger, combined 26 saves (26 shots).

AREA GAMES

ALBERT LEA 5, WINONA 1

Winona 0-0-1 — 1

Albert Lea 0-1-4 — 5

Winona: Teis Larsen 1 goal; Wesylee Kohner 1 assist. Goalie : Michael Dubek 35 saves (40 shots).