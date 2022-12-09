SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 12:13 AM
Century 9, Albert Lea 2

ALBERT LEA — Aiden Emerich scored on the first shift of Thursday’s Big Nine Conference boys hockey game, and the Century Panthers didn’t let up until the final buzzer of an impressive 9-2 victory against Albert Lea at Albert Lea City Arena.

Emerich scored 15 seconds into the game, then Justin Sutton, Jonathan Burmester, Bennett Pronk and Blake Kanz added first-period goals for a 5-0 Century lead after one.

Jonah Ottman pushed the lead to 6-0 with a goal 5:07 into the second, then Albert Lea’s Joseph Yoon and Tim Chalmers scored to make it 6-2.

But Century (2-2-0 overall) responded well, as T.J. Gibson, Emerich and Pronk all scored in a span of 1:54 to push the Panthers lead to 9-2 after two.

That’s how it stayed the rest of the way, as Carter Nelson made 25 stops to earn the victory.

Century plays the second game of a back-to-back road-game swing Friday night at Farmington.

CENTURY 9, ALBERT LEA 2

Century 5-4-0 — 9

Albert Lea 0-2-0 — 2

Century: Jonah Ottman 1 goal, 3 assists; Jonathan Burmester 1 goal, 1 assist; Justin Sutton 1 goal, 2 assists; Aiden Emerich 2 goals, 2 assists; Bennett Pronk 2 goals; T.J. Gibson 1 goal, 3 assists; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Kroix Klingfus 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Carter Nelson 25 saves (27 shots).

Albert Lea: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Eli Farris 1 assist. Goalies: Dakota Jahnke (10:56) 3 saves (6 shots); Ledger Stadheim (40:04) 32 saves (38 shots).

JM 2, West 2, OT (tie)

MANKATO — Cody Vlasaty made 32 saves and Mason Decker scored with fewer than 2 minutes to play in regulation to force overtime and help John Marshall preserve a 2-2 tie in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game against Mankato West at All Seasons Arena on Thursday night.

JM (2-1-1 overall, 0-1-1 Big Nine) scored early and late, then held on in between.

Aaron Terpstra scored 1:18 into the game for a 1-0 Rockets lead.

West answered, taking the lead 2-1 with a pair of Jaeger Zimmerman goals in the final five minutes of the first and second periods.

That’s how it remained until Decker scored with 1:48 to go in regulation, forcing OT.

Vlasaty took it from there, making seven saves in the extra frame as JM was outshot 7-3 in overtime.

The Rockets are off until next Thursday, when they play at Austin at 7:15 p.m.

JM 2, WEST 2, OT (tie)

John Marshall 1-0-1-0 — 2

Mankato West 1-1-0-0 — 2

John Marshall: Aaron Terpstra 1 goal; Mason Decker 1 goal; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; JT Veney 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 32 saves (35 shots).

Mankato West: Jaeger Zimmerman 2 goals; Maddox Langworthy 1 assist; Zach Benson 1 assist; Carter Mihm 1 assist. Goalie: Mason Schreiber 39 saves (41 shots).

AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 5, NORTHERN EDGE 2

Northern Tier 0-1-1 — 2

Dodge County 3-2-0 — 5

Northern Edge: Cam Husby 1 goal; Loghan Croal 2 assists; Lavonte Fischer 1 goal. Goalie: Otto Netteberg 26 saves (31 shots).

Dodge County: Dylan Klomps 3 assists; Brett Ludvigsen 4 goals; Nels Carstensen 1 goal; Ethan Hearn 1 assist; Griffin Gibbs 1 assist. Goalies: Jackson Roethler (17:00) 5 saves (5 shots); Corbin Krueger (34:00) 14 saves, (16 shots).

— — — — —

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, AQUINAS 4, OT

Aquinas 3-0-1-0 — 4

La Crescent 1-2-1-1 — 5

La Crosse Aquinas: Evan Johnson 2 assists; Tanner Bass 1 goal, 2 assists; Owen Hoehn 1 goal; Casey Koehne 1 goal; Calvin Gilbertson 2 assists; Ayden Dirks 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Oines 27 saves (32 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 2 assists; Mitchell Reining 1 goal, 1 assist; Nikolas Kubecka 1 goal, 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Jan Bla’ha 1 goal; Alex Von Arx 1 goal; Cooper Carlson 2 assists. Goalies: Logan Yehle (7:34) 2 saves (5 shots); Collin Morken (51:26) 20 saves (21 shots).

— — — — —

MANKATO EAST 8, AUSTIN 2

Austin 0-2-0 — 2

East 2-6-0 — 8

Austin: Gahvin Schaefer 1 goal; Grady Carney 2 assists; Toby Holtz 1 goal; Isaac Stromlund 1 assist; Sam Eyre 1 assist. Goalie: Ethan Knox 29 saves (37 shots).

Mankato East: Jayden Larson 1 goal; Zach Lebens 1 goal; Brayden Borgmeier 1 assist; Christian Theuninck 1 goal, 2 assists; Rafe Bowman 2 assists; Jack Hansen 1 assist; Owen Quist 1 assist; Aaron Kamm 1 assist; Alex Morgan 2 assists; Luke Lebens 1 assist; Boston Beltz 1 goal; Shae Gavin 1 goal, 2 assists; Caden Hansen 1 goal. Goalie: Lucas Rheaume-Barnett 10 saves (12 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
