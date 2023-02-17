Boys hockey results for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023: Century keeps Big 9 title hopes alive

Century 12, Red Wing 0

RED WING — The Rochester Century boys hockey team kept its hopes for a share of the Big Nine Conference championship alive here Thursday, and possibly boosted its odds of earning the No. 5 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin next week.

The Panthers shut out Red Wing 12-0 to improve to 11-4-0 (32 points) in the conference and 14-10-0 overall.

The Century victory, coupled with Northfield’s 9-0 win at Austin, leaves Century and Northfield as the only teams remaining that can win the Big Nine.

Northfield will clinch an outright conference title with a win at home Saturday against Mankato West. In order to share the conference title, Century needs to beat Winona on Saturday (7:15 p.m., Graham Arena IV) and have West beat Northfield.

Thursday, Cole Rocholl recorded a 15-save shutout, while Jack Billings and Jack Ottman both had hat tricks. Ottman added two assists, for a five-point game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett Pronk (two goals, one assist), Jonah Ottman (three assists) and Blake Kanz (three assists) had three-point games.

Red Wing is 0-11-3 in the Big Nine and 1-19-4 overall.

CENTURY 12, RED WING 0

Century 3-6-3 — 12

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 3 assists; Jonathan Burmester 1 assist; Justin Sutton 1 goal; Jack Billings 3 goals; Aiden Emerich 1 goal; Bennett Pronk 2 goals, 1 assist; T.J. Gibson 1 goal; Owen Tomminello 2 assists; Jack Ottman 3 goals, 2 assists; Landon Kanz 1 assist; Kroix Klingfus 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 2 assists; Blake Kanz 3 assists. Goalie : Cole Rocholl 15 saves (15 shots).

Red Wing: Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 51 saves (63 shots).

Mayo 8, West 1

MANKATO — Rochester Mayo won for the fourth time in five games, and picked up its 17th win of the season here Thursday night, beating Mankato West in a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo scored the first four goals of the game, including one by Payton Kor just 78 seconds into the game, which gave his team the lead for good. Kor also had one assist, for a two-point game. The senior forward now has seven goals and 18 points this season.

Nick Weick (10 saves) and Mikah Nelson (8 saves) split time in goal for the Spartans.

Jacob Brown led the way offensively with two goals and two assists. Ryan Dripps (one goal, one assist), Kor and Cohen Ruskell (two assists) also had multi-point games.

The Spartans (9-3-1 Big Nine, 17-5-2 overall) host Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena I in their final game of the regular season.

The Section 1AA playoffs begin next Thursday, Feb. 23. Seedings for the tournament are expected to be announced Sunday.

West drops to 5-8-3, 7-14-3 with Thursday’s loss.

MAYO 8, WEST 1

Mayo 3-3-2 — 8

ADVERTISEMENT

West 0-1-0 — 1

Mayo: Will Sexton 1 goal; Jacob Brown 2 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Dennis 1 goal; Ryan Dripps 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Nickelsen 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Payton Kor 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Leimbek 1 assist; Matthew Siems 1 assist; Alec McBane 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 2 assists. Goalies : Nick Weick 10 saves (11 shots); Mikah Nelson 8 saves (8 shots).

Mankato West: Maddox Langworthy 1 goal; Hunter Rigdon 1 assist; Carter Mihm 1 assist. Goalie : Mason Schreiber 17 saves (25 shots).

Dodge Co. 5, Winona 1

WINONA — The Dodge County boys hockey team cooled off a Winona team that had been red-hot in recent weeks, the Wildcats earning another key victory, 5-1, against a Section 1A opponent on Thursday night.

The Wildcats close the regular season at 15-9-0 overall and will likely receive a first-round bye in the Section 1A playoffs. The postseason begins Tuesday; seeding for that tournament is expected to be announced Sunday.

Dodge County led 2-1 after one period and 3-1 after two. The Wildcats never trailed in the game. Brett Ludvigsen scored the first of his two goals 6:34 into the first period to open the scoring. Teis Larsen answered for Winona at the 10:25 mark, but Nels Carstensen scored just 31 seconds later to put Dodge County ahead for good.

Gryffon Funke scored in the second period, then Dylan Klomps and Ludvigsen closed the scoring in the third. Ludvigsen (two goals, one assist); Funke (one goal, one assist); Carstensen (one goal, one assist) and Klomps (one goal, one assist) all had multi-point games.

Jackson Roethler was once again strong in goal for Dodge County, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

Winona, which had won three straight games and six of its past eight prior to Thursday, is now 9-12-2 overall. The Winhawks play their final game of the regular season on Saturday at Rochester Century.

DODGE COUNTY 5, WINONA 1

Dodge County 2-1-2 — 5

Winona 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County: Dylan Klomps 1 goal, 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 goal, 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 2 goals, 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 assist; Nels Carstensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Griffin Gibbs 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 28 saves (29 shots).

Winona: Teis Larsen 1 goal; Aiden Kronebusch 1 assist. Goalie : Michael Dubek 31 saves (36 shots).

JM 6, Faribault 0

Rochester John Marshall bounced back from a narrow defeat on Wednesday to beat Big Nine Conference rival Faribault convincingly, 6-0, on Thursday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The Rockets won for the seventh time in eight games, improving to 7-6-1 in the conference and 13-10-1 overall. They close their regular season at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against Red Wing at the Rec Center.

JM is expected to be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin Thursday. Seedings for the tournament are expected to be announced Sunday.

Faribault is 7-8-0 in the conference and 11-12-0 overall.

No stats were immediately available from the game.

AREA GAME

NORTHFIELD 9, AUSTIN 0

Northfield 2-3-4 — 9

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield: Jake Geiger 1 goal, 2 assists; Kamden Kaiser 3 goals, 2 assists; Will Cashin 1 goal, 2 assists; Andrew Winter 2 goals, 2 assists; Parker Vogt 1 goal; Cullen Merritt 2 assists; Cayden Monson 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie : Keaton Walock 4 saves (4 shots).