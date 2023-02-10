Boys hockey results for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023: Five-goal third period lifts Mayo to wild win

Mayo 5, New Prague 4

ROCHESTER — At the tail end of a wild third period — one that saw eight goals scored and Mayo get called for two penalties on the same play, giving New Prague a 5-on-3 power play for a full two minutes, with less than 4 minutes to play in the period — Jacob Brown did what he’s done best lately.

The Rochester Mayo senior came up clutch in a big situation.

Brown scored the game-winning goal with just 10 seconds to play, a goal that was set up by Mason Leimbek and Matthew Siems, to give Mayo a 5-4 non-conference win against New Prague in a battle of teams that are expected to be top-two seeds in their section tournaments.

Mayo (16-4-2) is likely to be the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin in two weeks. New Prague (12-8-1), the defending Section 1A champion, is expected to be the No. 2 seed behind Northfield in this year’s Section 1A tournament.

The two highly seeded teams put on a battle that felt like a playoff game on Thursday at Graham Arena I.

“Credit to New Prague,” Mayo coach Matt Notermann said. “They did an excellent job of capitalizing on their shots. They play hard and are a contender in Section 1A, for sure.”

The only goal scored through the first two periods came by New Prague’s Michael Beckius with 5:27 left in the second period.

The floodgates opened in the third.

A Payton Kor power-play goal 1:48 into the third tied the score 1-1. Cohen Ruskell put Mayo up 2-1 two minutes later. But New Prague answered with two goals in 84 seconds to regain the lead 3-2.

Mayo’s Sam Jacobson tied the score 3-3 with 7 minutes to go, but New Prague’s Will Seymour scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:40 to play.

Undeterred, the Spartans tied it 4-4 on Kor’s second goal of the night, with 1:04 to go. That set up the dramatic and celebration-inducing goal by Brown with 10 seconds to play.

“Our team played pretty darn well,” Notermann said. “The penalty kill was very good; New Prague finally broke through late on a 5-on-3 despite Matthew Siems and Jacob Brown’s 1:57 of excellent killing.”

Jacobson (one goal, one assist); Leimbek (two assists); and Ruskell (one goal, one assist) all had two-point games for the Spartans. Nick Weick stopped 12 shots in the win, as Mayo outshot the Trojans 38-16.

Mayo has three regular season games remaining, starting with Saturday’s big intra-city showdown against Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. at Graham I. Mayo then plays at Mankato West next Thursday, Feb. 16, and hosts Albert Lea on Feb. 18 at 7:15 p.m.

MAYO 5, NEW PRAGUE 4

New Prague 0-1-3 — 4

Mayo 0-0-5 — 5

New Prague: Will Seymour 1 goal; Michael Beckius 2 goals, 1 assist; Braeden Woitas 1 assist; Eric Berg 1 goal; John Schmidt 1 assist; Owen Wilkins 1 assist; Evan Carlson 1 assist. Goalie : Oskar Pomerenke 33 saves (38 shots).

Mayo: Jacob Brown 1 goal; Ethan Dennis 1 assist; Sam Jacobson 1 goal, 1 assist; Payton Kor 2 goals; Mason Leimbek 2 goals; Matthew Siems 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 12 saves.

Northfield 8, Century 2

ROCHESTER — Northfield’s Will Cashin cashed in 93 seconds into Thursday’s game, starting the Raiders on their way to an 8-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Century at Graham Arena IV.

The Raiders (11-3-0 Big Nine, 17-5-0 overall), ranked No. 8 in the state in Class A, built a 5-0 lead before Century could get on the board.

The Panthers drop to 9-4-0 in the Big Nine and 12-10-0 overall.

Northfield led 2-0 after one period and 3-0 after two. Raiders goalie Keaton Walock made sure they didn’t lose momentum; he stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced to improve to 17-4-0 in goal this season.

Kyle Lappi made 32 stops for Century.

T.J. Gibson scored both of the Panthers’ goals, an even-strength goal 4:50 into the third, and a power-play goal with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The Panthers have three regular-season games to go — Saturday at Mayo, Feb. 16 at Red Wing and Feb. 18 against Winona.

NORTHFIELD 8, CENTURY 2

Northfield 2-1-5 — 8

Century 0-0-2 — 2

Northfield: Mike Fossum 1 assist; Braden Brakke 1 assist; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 2 assists; Will Cashin 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Winter 1 goal; Parker Vogt 1 goal; Cullen Merritt 1 assist; Cayden Monson 2 goals, 2 assists; Brayden Olsen 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Keaton Walock 32 saves (34 shots).

Century: Aiden Emerich 1 assist; T.J. Gibson 2 goals. Goalie : Kyle Lappi 32 saves (40 shots).

La Crescent 3, Lourdes 1

La CRESCENT — La Crescent-Hokah is making a strong push to earn home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Section 1, Class A playoffs this season.

The Lancers took another step toward that by holding off visiting Rochester Lourdes 3-1 on Thursday night at La Crescent Community Arena. The next and last chance for the Lancers to prove themselves as a team worthy of a top-four seed in the section comes on Tuesday, when they’ll host section rival Dodge County in their regular-season finale.

There’s a realistic chance that that game could determine the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the section, and those two teams could play again nine days later in a section quarterfinal. The Lancers lost their first meeting against Dodge County early this season 4-1, on Dec. 3 at Dodge County.

On Thursday, Lourdes (8-13-0 overall) scored first — on Peyton Loeslie’s 12th goal and 25th point of the season, just more than 7 minutes into the game — and held that 1-0 lead more than halfway through the game.

La Crescent-Hokah (17-6-0) finally was able to solve Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven — who was outstanding, making 50 saves on 53 shots faced — on Mitchell Reining’s first goal of the game, with 5:04 to play in the second period.

That left the score knotted 1-1 after two.

The Lancers needed less than a minute of play in the third to score the game winner, as junior forward Wyatt Farrell — the state’s second-leading goal-scorer — notched his 49th of the season just 54 seconds into the third. Reining added an insurance goal 10 minutes later.

Before the Lancers face Dodge County, they’ll host Worthington at 1 p.m. Saturday at La Crescent Community Arena.

Lourdes plays at Providence Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3, LOURDES 1

Lourdes 1-0-0 — 0

La Crescent 0-1-2 — 3

Lourdes: Peyton Loeslie 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 50 saves (53 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal; Mitchell Reining 2 goals; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Alex Von Arx 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie : Collin Morken 13 saves (14 shots).

AREA GAMES

ALBERT LEA 4, RED WING 1

Red Wing 0-0-1 — 1

Albert Lea 1-2-1 — 4

Red Wing: Charlie Peterson 1 goal; Nicholas Wooden 1 assist. Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 55 saves (59 shots).