Boys hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

JM 4, South St. Paul 1

SOUTH ST. PAUL — Cody Vlasaty was a rock in goal for John Marshall here Thursday night, and standout defenseman JT Veney was a force at both ends.

It all added up to a 4-1 victory for the Rockets against South St. Paul, at Doug Woog Arena.

Veney had a hand in all three of the Rockets goals, scoring two of them and assisting on another. Brock Clarey and Cody Ahlstrom also scored for JM, while Ole Fevold, Mason Decker and Aaron Terpstra had one assist each.

JM led 1-0 after one period and extended that to 2-0 on Fevold’s goal 4 minutes into the second. South St. Paul cut its deficit in half a minute later on a Jacob Bann goal, but that was the only shot to get past Vlasaty, who stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced, including 14 in the opening period.

South St. Paul drops to 2-11-1 overall with the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM, which has won two of its last three, improves to 5-8-1 overall with the win. The Rockets wrap up a stretch of four games in eight days on Saturday against Mayo at 3 p.m., at Graham Arena I.

JM 4, SO. ST. PAUL 1

John Marshall 1-3-0 — 4

South St. Paul 0-1-0 — 1

John Marshall: JT Veney 2 goals, 1 assist; Ole Fevold 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 assist; Brock Clarey 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 34 saves (35 shots).

South St. Paul: Jacob Bann 1 goal; Jake Maurer 1 assist; Joe Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie : Wyatt Cheney 21 saves (25 shots).

AREA GAMES

FARIBAULT 7, RED WING 5

Faribault 2-2-3 — 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing 2-2-1 — 5

Faribault: Tommy Kunze 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Peroutka 2 assists; Ethan Amundson 2 assists; Oliver Linneman 3 goals, 2 assists; RJ Wasilowsk 1 assist; Owen Nesburg 1 goal, 2 assists; Beau Velishek 2 goals. Goalie : Dustin Boyd 25 saves (30 shots).