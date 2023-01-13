99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 10:36 PM
JM 4, South St. Paul 1

SOUTH ST. PAUL — Cody Vlasaty was a rock in goal for John Marshall here Thursday night, and standout defenseman JT Veney was a force at both ends.

It all added up to a 4-1 victory for the Rockets against South St. Paul, at Doug Woog Arena.

Veney had a hand in all three of the Rockets goals, scoring two of them and assisting on another. Brock Clarey and Cody Ahlstrom also scored for JM, while Ole Fevold, Mason Decker and Aaron Terpstra had one assist each.

JM led 1-0 after one period and extended that to 2-0 on Fevold’s goal 4 minutes into the second. South St. Paul cut its deficit in half a minute later on a Jacob Bann goal, but that was the only shot to get past Vlasaty, who stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced, including 14 in the opening period.

South St. Paul drops to 2-11-1 overall with the loss.

JM, which has won two of its last three, improves to 5-8-1 overall with the win. The Rockets wrap up a stretch of four games in eight days on Saturday against Mayo at 3 p.m., at Graham Arena I.

JM 4, SO. ST. PAUL 1

John Marshall 1-3-0 — 4

South St. Paul 0-1-0 — 1

John Marshall: JT Veney 2 goals, 1 assist; Ole Fevold 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 assist; Brock Clarey 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 34 saves (35 shots).

South St. Paul: Jacob Bann 1 goal; Jake Maurer 1 assist; Joe Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie: Wyatt Cheney 21 saves (25 shots).

AREA GAMES

FARIBAULT 7, RED WING 5

Faribault 2-2-3 — 7

Red Wing 2-2-1 — 5

Faribault: Tommy Kunze 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Peroutka 2 assists; Ethan Amundson 2 assists; Oliver Linneman 3 goals, 2 assists; RJ Wasilowsk 1 assist; Owen Nesburg 1 goal, 2 assists; Beau Velishek 2 goals. Goalie: Dustin Boyd 25 saves (30 shots).

Red Wing: Ethan Anderson 2 assists; Charlie Peterson 2 goals; Landin Ramstad 2 goals; Nicholas Wooden 2 assists; Conner Preston 1 goal, 1 assist; Cameron Schlichting 1 assist; Sam Knowlton 2 assists. Goalie: Ellis Petersmeyer 43 saves (50 shots).

