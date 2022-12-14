Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Mayo 16, Red Wing 1

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayo bulldozed its way to its second conference win of the season and its fourth consecutive win overall, beating Big Nine Conference rival Red Wing 16-1 in Mayo’s home opener on Tuesday night at Graham Arena I.

The Spartans put 33 shots on goal in the first period alone, and outshot the Wingers 69-8 in the game.

Mayo (2-0-0 Big Nine, 4-2-1 overall) is unbeaten in its past five games after opening the season with losses to No. 1-ranked Minnetonka and the team that just knocked off Minnetonka, No. 14-ranked Chanhassen.

Tuesday, the Spartans blitzed the Wingers early and often. Mayo scored six times in the first period, five goals in the second period and five in the third.

Landin Ramstad scored the Wingers’ lone goal, 8:04 into the first period. By that time, Mayo had already built a four-goal lead, as the Spartans scored twice in the first 42 seconds of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Dennis led Mayo — which had eight players record multiple points in the game — with five goals and two assists. Jacob Brown (one goal, three assists) and Cohen Ruskell (two goals, two assists) had four-point games.

Nick Weick made seven saves to earn the win in goal.

Ellis Petersmeyer stopped 53 shots in goal for the Wingers, who host Winona at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Mayo is back in action Thursday, when it hosts New Prague at 7:15 p.m.

MAYO 16, RED WING 1

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

Mayo 6-5-5 — 16

Red Wing: Landin Ramstad 1 goal. Goalie : Ellis Petersmeyer 53 saves (69 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo: Will Sexton 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Brown 1 goal, 3 assists; Ethan Dennis 5 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Dripps 2 assists; Gavin Nickelsen 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 2 goals; Payton Kor 1 assist; Rocco Corl 1 assist; Mason Leimbek 1 goal, 1 assist; Matthew Siems 1 goal; Mikkel Norby 1 goal; Alec McBane 1 goal, 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Nick Weick 7 saves (8 shots).

Lourdes 1, Winona 0, OT

WINONA — Jack Roe scored on the first shift of overtime and Xander Carter-Kleven made 28 saves to lift Rochester Lourdes to its second consecutive victory, 1-0, against Winona at Bud King Ice Arena on Tuesday.

Roe’s third goal of the season — assisted by linemate Peyton Loeslie — was the only goal of the game, as Carter-Kleven notched his first shutout of the season. Winona goalie Michael Dubek was equally tough at the other end of the ice, stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced.

Carter-Kleven has been Lourdes’ backbone early in the season; he has been outstanding the past two games, which include a 6-3 win against St. Paul Academy & Summit on Saturday. Over the past two games, the junior has a .967 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average.

Winona (0-4-0 overall) hosts Mankato East at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Lourdes (2-3-0 overall) returns to play on Thursday at La Crescent-Hokah at 7 p.m.

LOURDES 1, WINONA 0, OT

Lourdes 0-0-0-1 — 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona 0-0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Jack Roe 1 goal; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 28 saves (28 shots).

Winona: Goalie : Michael Dubek 34 saves (35 shots).

AREA GAMES

WEST 6, AUSTIN 3

Austin 0-2-1 — 3

West 2-1-3 — 6

Austin: Grady Carney 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 goal; Gavin Brekke 1 assist; Bradley Lagerstedt 1 assist; Isaac Stromlund 1 assist; Sam Eyre 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Ethan Knox 33 saves (39 shots).

Mankato West: Gavin Villagomez 2 goals; Gage Schmidt 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Essay 1 assist; Grady Hatlestad 1 goal; Tyler Graves 2 assists; Zach Benson 1 goal; Jaeger Zimmerman 1 goal, 1 assist; Maddox Langworthy 1 assist; Derek Stierlen 2 assists; Weston Johnson 1 assist; Sean King 2 assists. Goalie : Mason Schreiber 14 saves (17 shots).

— — — — —

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, VIROQUA 0

Viroqua 0-0-0 — 0

La Crescent-Hokah 1-2-2 — 5

Viroqua (Wis.): Goalie : Cooper Miller 50 saves (55 shots).