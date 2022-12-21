Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Lourdes 6, Red Wing 1

ROCHESTER — Colton Rich scored twice, Peyton Loeslie and Jack Fitzgerald had three-point games, and Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves as Rochester Lourdes won for the third time in four games, beating Red Wing 6-1 at Graham Arena on Tuesday.

Lourdes (3-4-0 overall) showed its offensive depth, as 10 players recorded at least one point and five players scored at least one goal.

Rich had two goals and an assist, Loeslie and Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists each — Fitzgerald’s goal is the first of her varsity career — while Nels Pierson and Brody Seim also scored once each. Pierson’s goal is also his first varsity goal.

The Eagles are scheduled to face New Prague, weather permitting, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, at Graham Arena.

If that game is unable to be played, Lourdes will be off until the Kiwanis Tournament, which is set for Dec. 28-30.

(Score by periods not available)

Red Wing: statistics not available.

Lourdes: Colton Rich 2 goals, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal, 2 assists; Nels Pierson 1 goal; Jack Fitzgerald 1 goal, 2 assists; Brody Seim 1 goal; Owen Barclay 1 assist; Aidan Ritter 1 assist; Daniel Klingsporn 1 assist; Brayden Swee 1 assist; Vinny Harens 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 27 saves (28 shots).

AREA GAMES

WINONA 5, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 4

LaCrescent-Hokah 1-2-1 — 4

Winona 1-2-2 — 5

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Logan DeBoer 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; AJ Donovan 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie : Collin Morken 27 saves (32 shots).

