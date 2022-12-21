SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 11:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Lourdes 6, Red Wing 1

ROCHESTER — Colton Rich scored twice, Peyton Loeslie and Jack Fitzgerald had three-point games, and Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves as Rochester Lourdes won for the third time in four games, beating Red Wing 6-1 at Graham Arena on Tuesday.

Lourdes (3-4-0 overall) showed its offensive depth, as 10 players recorded at least one point and five players scored at least one goal.

Rich had two goals and an assist, Loeslie and Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists each — Fitzgerald’s goal is the first of her varsity career — while Nels Pierson and Brody Seim also scored once each. Pierson’s goal is also his first varsity goal.

The Eagles are scheduled to face New Prague, weather permitting, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, at Graham Arena.

If that game is unable to be played, Lourdes will be off until the Kiwanis Tournament, which is set for Dec. 28-30.

ADVERTISEMENT

LOURDES 6, RED WING 1

(Score by periods not available)

Red Wing: statistics not available.

Lourdes: Colton Rich 2 goals, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal, 2 assists; Nels Pierson 1 goal; Jack Fitzgerald 1 goal, 2 assists; Brody Seim 1 goal; Owen Barclay 1 assist; Aidan Ritter 1 assist; Daniel Klingsporn 1 assist; Brayden Swee 1 assist; Vinny Harens 1 assist. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 27 saves (28 shots).

AREA GAMES

WINONA 5, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 4

LaCrescent-Hokah 1-2-1 — 4

Winona 1-2-2 — 5

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Logan DeBoer 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; AJ Donovan 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Morken 27 saves (32 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona: Boden Larsen 1 assist; John Vail 1 goal; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal, 2 assists; Teis Larsen 2 goals, 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 goal; Michael Dubek 1 assist. Goalie: Michael Dubek 34 saves (38 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
December 20, 2022 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 20, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
December 20, 2022 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
December 20, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports