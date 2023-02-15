99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

A scoreboard of boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 12:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dodge County 5, La Crescent-Hokah 2

La CRESCENT — Gryffon Funke had a hat trick and two assists as Dodge County earned a key 5-2 win at La Crescent-Hokah.

Brett Ludvigsen added a goal and two assists for the Wildcats and Jackson Roethler made 34 saves.

Dodge County sweeps the two-game season series against the Lancers, which will be crucial for seeding in the Section 1A tournament, which begins next week.

Sawyer Christianson and Colton Holzer scored for the Lancers.

Seeding for the Section 1A playoffs will be set this coming weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

DODGE CO. 5, La CRESCENT 2

Dodge County 2-2-1 — 5

La Crescent 0-0-2 — 2

Dodge County : Riley Freiderich 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 3 goals, 2 assists; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 2 assists; Caeden Smith 1 goal; Bronson Freerksen 2 assists. Goalie: Jackson Roethler 34 saves (36 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Sawyer Christianson 1 goal; Colton Holzer 1 goal; Alex Von Arx 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 assist; AJ Donovan 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Morken 20 saves (25 shots).

AREA GAME

WINONA 5, OWATONNA 2

Owatonna 0-1-1 — 2

Winona 0-0-5 — 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna: Broderick Goodnature 1 goal; Mark Spurgeon 1 goal; Noah Truelson 1 assist; Andrew Mitchel 1 assist; Ethan Fitch 1 assist; Seth Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Brennan Sletten 18 saves (23 shots).

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 4 goals; Jackson Cada 1 assist; Easton Kronebusch 1 goal; Teis Larsen 4 assists; Mason Wadewitz 1 assist. Goalie: Michael Dubek 37 saves (39 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Krych 1.jpg
Prep
Century's Krych gets taste of state Alpine Ski meet, now he wants more
Century sophomore Soren Krych tumbled on his first of two runs in the state Alpine Ski meet at Giants Ridge. That got him disqualfied but it also whet his appetite for more the next two seasons.
February 14, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
February 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
February 14, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
February 14, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports