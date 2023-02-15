Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Dodge County 5, La Crescent-Hokah 2

La CRESCENT — Gryffon Funke had a hat trick and two assists as Dodge County earned a key 5-2 win at La Crescent-Hokah.

Brett Ludvigsen added a goal and two assists for the Wildcats and Jackson Roethler made 34 saves.

Dodge County sweeps the two-game season series against the Lancers, which will be crucial for seeding in the Section 1A tournament, which begins next week.

Sawyer Christianson and Colton Holzer scored for the Lancers.

Seeding for the Section 1A playoffs will be set this coming weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

DODGE CO. 5, La CRESCENT 2

Dodge County 2-2-1 — 5

La Crescent 0-0-2 — 2

Dodge County : Riley Freiderich 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 3 goals, 2 assists; Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal, 2 assists; Caeden Smith 1 goal; Bronson Freerksen 2 assists. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 34 saves (36 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Sawyer Christianson 1 goal; Colton Holzer 1 goal; Alex Von Arx 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 assist; AJ Donovan 1 assist. Goalie : Collin Morken 20 saves (25 shots).

AREA GAME

WINONA 5, OWATONNA 2

Owatonna 0-1-1 — 2

Winona 0-0-5 — 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna: Broderick Goodnature 1 goal; Mark Spurgeon 1 goal; Noah Truelson 1 assist; Andrew Mitchel 1 assist; Ethan Fitch 1 assist; Seth Johnson 1 assist. Goalie : Brennan Sletten 18 saves (23 shots).