Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 10, 2023 10:15 PM
Two Rivers 3, JM 0

WEST ST. PAUL — Rochester John Marshall had difficulty generating offense early and couldn’t get on track in a 3-0 non-conference boys hockey loss against Two Rivers at West St. Paul Arena on Tuesday night.

The Rockets (4-8-1 overall) managed two shots on goal in the opening period, when they fell behind for good. Two Rivers scored once in each period en route to the victory.

Preston Gamer scored twice for the victors, midway through the first period, then again midway through the second. Joe Shepherd added an empty-net goal with 90 seconds to play in the third period.

Cody Vlasaty made 27 saves in the loss for JM, which plays at South St. Paul at 7 p.m. Thursday.

TWO RIVERS 3, JM 0

John Marshall 0-0-0 — 0

Two Rivers 1-1-1 — 3

John Marshall: Goalie: Cody Vlasaty 27 saves (29 shots).

Two Rivers: Eddie Auran 1 assist; Joe Shepherd 1 goal; Preston Gamer 2 goals; Nate Rohrer 2 assists; Matthew Rash 1 assist; Casey Ball 1 assist. Goalie: Brady Altier 16 saves (16 shots).

AREA GAMES

SPA & SUMMIT 6, DODGE COUNTY 2

Dodge County 0-0-2 — 2

SPA & Summit 0-3-3 — 6

SPA & Summit: Henri Pelteir 1 assist; George Peltier 2 assists; Ethan Peltier 1 goal; James Steiner 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Black 1 goal; Henry Karelitz 1 assist; Jack Beeman Trelstad 1 goal; Nelson Wodarz 1 goal, 1 assist; Preston Karelitz 1 goal. Goalie: Isak Bildtsen 38 saves (40 shots).

Dodge County: Gryffon Funke 2 goals; Dylan Klomps 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 1 assist; Caeden Smith 1 assist. Goalie: Jackson Roethler 44 saves (50 shots).

— — —

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 8, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 0

St. Paul Johnson 0-0-0 — 0

La Crescent 1-6-1 — 8

St. Paul Johnson: Goalie: Justin Kasper 36 saves (44 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals, 1 assist; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Nikolas Kubecka 1 goal, 2 assists; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Jan Bla’ha 1 goal, 3 assists; AJ Donovan 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 goal; Cooper Johnson 1 goal. Goalie: Collin Morken 10 saves (10 shots).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
