Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Two Rivers 3, JM 0

WEST ST. PAUL — Rochester John Marshall had difficulty generating offense early and couldn’t get on track in a 3-0 non-conference boys hockey loss against Two Rivers at West St. Paul Arena on Tuesday night.

The Rockets (4-8-1 overall) managed two shots on goal in the opening period, when they fell behind for good. Two Rivers scored once in each period en route to the victory.

Preston Gamer scored twice for the victors, midway through the first period, then again midway through the second. Joe Shepherd added an empty-net goal with 90 seconds to play in the third period.

Cody Vlasaty made 27 saves in the loss for JM, which plays at South St. Paul at 7 p.m. Thursday.

John Marshall 0-0-0 — 0

Two Rivers 1-1-1 — 3

John Marshall: Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 27 saves (29 shots).

Two Rivers: Eddie Auran 1 assist; Joe Shepherd 1 goal; Preston Gamer 2 goals; Nate Rohrer 2 assists; Matthew Rash 1 assist; Casey Ball 1 assist. Goalie : Brady Altier 16 saves (16 shots).

AREA GAMES

SPA & SUMMIT 6, DODGE COUNTY 2

Dodge County 0-0-2 — 2

SPA & Summit 0-3-3 — 6

SPA & Summit: Henri Pelteir 1 assist; George Peltier 2 assists; Ethan Peltier 1 goal; James Steiner 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Black 1 goal; Henry Karelitz 1 assist; Jack Beeman Trelstad 1 goal; Nelson Wodarz 1 goal, 1 assist; Preston Karelitz 1 goal. Goalie : Isak Bildtsen 38 saves (40 shots).

Dodge County: Gryffon Funke 2 goals; Dylan Klomps 1 assist; Brett Ludvigsen 1 assist; Caeden Smith 1 assist. Goalie : Jackson Roethler 44 saves (50 shots).

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 8, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 0

St. Paul Johnson 0-0-0 — 0

La Crescent 1-6-1 — 8

St. Paul Johnson: Goalie : Justin Kasper 36 saves (44 shots).