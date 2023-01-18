STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 09:47 PM
AREA GAMES

AUSTIN 5, WORTHINGTON 1

Austin 4-0-1 — 5

Worthington 0-1-0 — 1

Austin: Gahvin Schaefer 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 goal, 1 assist; Bradley Lagerstedt 1 assist; Isaac Stromlund 1 goal, 3 assists; Wyatt Thoma 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Eyre 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Knox 24 saves (25 shots).

Worthington: Spenser Nickel 1 goal; Easton Newman 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Ahlers 26 saves (31 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
