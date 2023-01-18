Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AREA GAMES
AUSTIN 5, WORTHINGTON 1
Austin 4-0-1 — 5
Worthington 0-1-0 — 1
Austin: Gahvin Schaefer 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 goal, 1 assist; Bradley Lagerstedt 1 assist; Isaac Stromlund 1 goal, 3 assists; Wyatt Thoma 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Eyre 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Knox 24 saves (25 shots).
Worthington: Spenser Nickel 1 goal; Easton Newman 1 assist. Goalie: Collin Ahlers 26 saves (31 shots).
Goodhue hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Top performances for area high school players.