6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

A roundup of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 08:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JM 3, Windom 2, OT

ROCHESTER — Thor Shelley recorded his first varsity victory in goal — making an impressive 35 saves — as he backstopped John Marshall to a 3-2 non-conference boys hockey win in overtime against Windom on Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Mason Decker was the hero on the other end for JM, which improved to 9-9-1 overall. Decker scored twice in the game, including the game-winning goal in OT, with just 1 second to play. Decker also scored the tying goal, with just 1:34 to go in regulation, to force overtime.

Aaron Terpstra scored the first goal of the game, giving JM a 1-0 lead exactly 3 minutes into the second period.

Windom answered in the first five minutes of the third period, with goals from Brady Espenson and Wriley Haugen, 1:36 apart, to take a 2-1 lead.

Decker was the lone Rocket to have a two-point game. Adam Hegrenes, Cody Ahlstrom, JT Veney, Brock Clarey, Ole Fevold and Aiden Kang had one assist each.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM returns to Big Nine Conference play against Northfield, the No. 6-ranked team in Class A, at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

JOHN MARSHALL 3, WINDOM 2, OT

Windom 0-0-2-0 — 2

John Marshall 0-1-1-1 — 3

Windom: Brady Espenson 1 goal; Cragen Porath 1 assist; Wriley Haugen 1 goal; Brad Gentry 1 assist; Chase Hamlett 1 assist. Goalie: Adam Dahna 35 saves (38 shots).

John Marshall: Aaron Terpstra 1 goal; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; Cody Ahlstrom 1 assist; Mason Decker 2 goals; JT Veney 1 assist; Brock Clarey 1 assist; Ole Fevold 1 assist; Aiden Kang 1 assist. Goalie: Thor Shelley 35 saves (37 shots).

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Prep
Photos: Century, Mayo, Winona boys swimming and diving on Jan. 31, 2023
Century hosted Mayo and Winona for a boys swimming and diving meet on Jan. 31, 2023.
January 31, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 31, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 31, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 31, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports