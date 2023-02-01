Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

JM 3, Windom 2, OT

ROCHESTER — Thor Shelley recorded his first varsity victory in goal — making an impressive 35 saves — as he backstopped John Marshall to a 3-2 non-conference boys hockey win in overtime against Windom on Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Mason Decker was the hero on the other end for JM, which improved to 9-9-1 overall. Decker scored twice in the game, including the game-winning goal in OT, with just 1 second to play. Decker also scored the tying goal, with just 1:34 to go in regulation, to force overtime.

Aaron Terpstra scored the first goal of the game, giving JM a 1-0 lead exactly 3 minutes into the second period.

Windom answered in the first five minutes of the third period, with goals from Brady Espenson and Wriley Haugen, 1:36 apart, to take a 2-1 lead.

Decker was the lone Rocket to have a two-point game. Adam Hegrenes, Cody Ahlstrom, JT Veney, Brock Clarey, Ole Fevold and Aiden Kang had one assist each.

JM returns to Big Nine Conference play against Northfield, the No. 6-ranked team in Class A, at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Windom 0-0-2-0 — 2

John Marshall 0-1-1-1 — 3

Windom: Brady Espenson 1 goal; Cragen Porath 1 assist; Wriley Haugen 1 goal; Brad Gentry 1 assist; Chase Hamlett 1 assist. Goalie : Adam Dahna 35 saves (38 shots).