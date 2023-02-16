Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
A scoreboard of Wednesday’s boys hockey games.
Lourdes 6, Waseca 2
Six different players scored once each and Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves to help the Lourdes boys hockey team snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win against Waseca on Wednesday at Graham Arena I.
Lourdes (9-15-0 overall) led 1-0 after one period on a Peyton Loeslie goal, and 3-2 after two, as Colton Rich and Aidan Ritter scored in the second.
The Eagles pulled away in the third to earn another victory against a Section 1A opponent, thanks to goals from Brody Seim, Owen Bruining and Brayden Swee.
Carter-Kleven did the rest in goal, making 13 saves in the opening period, nine in the second and five in the third.
Vinny Harens (two assists); Swee (one goal, one assist); Loeslie (one goal, two assists); Seim (one goal, one assist) and Liam Barry (two assists) had multi-point games.
Lourdes outshot Waseca 35-29.
The Eagles close the regular season against Irondale at 3 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena I.
Waseca 0-2-0 — 2
Lourdes 1-2-3 — 6
Waseca: Kyle Ahlschlager 1 goal; Griffin Krautkramer 1 goal. Goalie: Armando Balderas 29 saves (35 shots).
Lourdes: Brayden Swee 1 goal, 1 assist; Vinny Harens 2 assists; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal, 2 assists; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Owen Bruining 1 goal; Brody Seim 1 goal, 1 assist; Colton Rich 1 goal; Liam Barry 2 assists. Goalie: Xander Carter-Kleven 27 saves (29 shots).
