Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Lourdes 6, Waseca 2

Six different players scored once each and Xander Carter-Kleven made 27 saves to help the Lourdes boys hockey team snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win against Waseca on Wednesday at Graham Arena I.

Lourdes (9-15-0 overall) led 1-0 after one period on a Peyton Loeslie goal, and 3-2 after two, as Colton Rich and Aidan Ritter scored in the second.

The Eagles pulled away in the third to earn another victory against a Section 1A opponent, thanks to goals from Brody Seim, Owen Bruining and Brayden Swee.

Carter-Kleven did the rest in goal, making 13 saves in the opening period, nine in the second and five in the third.

Vinny Harens (two assists); Swee (one goal, one assist); Loeslie (one goal, two assists); Seim (one goal, one assist) and Liam Barry (two assists) had multi-point games.

Lourdes outshot Waseca 35-29.

The Eagles close the regular season against Irondale at 3 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena I.

LOURDES 6, WASECA 2

Waseca 0-2-0 — 2

Lourdes 1-2-3 — 6

Waseca: Kyle Ahlschlager 1 goal; Griffin Krautkramer 1 goal. Goalie : Armando Balderas 29 saves (35 shots).