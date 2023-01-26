STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

A scoreboard of boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 25, 2023 11:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mayo 5, Century 1

ROCHESTER — Mayo won for the four straight game and the 13th time in 14 tries as it beat rival Century 5-1 in Big Nine Conference action at a jammed-packed Graham Arena.

Mayo did its damage in the second period when it scored four times. Century's lone goal came from Aiden Emerich, in the third period.

Ethan Dennis had a pair of goals for Mayo. Sam Jacobson, Payton Kor and Matthew Siems rounded out the goal scoring for the Spartans. Cohen Ruskell had three assists and Mason Leimbek had two.

Mayo goalie Nick Weick stopped 26 shots. Century goalie Kyle Lappi had 27 saves.

"It was a pretty good game," Mayo coach Matt Notermann said. "After some line changes we've found some exciting chemistry on all three lines. "(Ryan) Dripps, (Gavin) Nickelsen and (Alec) McBane worked great all game. They have a good mix of speed and grit

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Goalie Nick) Weick had two to three really nice saves in the first period. That helped us weather the storm of rivalry game jitters."

Mayo moved to 8-1 in the Big Nine and 13-3-1 overall. Century is 6-1, 9-7.

MAYO 5, CENTURY 1
Mayo 0-4-1 — 5
Century 0-0-1 — 1
Mayo: Ethan Dennis 2 goals; Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Payton Kor 1 goal; Matthew Siems 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Leimbek 2 assists; Cohen Ruskell 3 assists. Goalie: Nick Weick 26 saves
Century: Aiden Emerich 1 goal. Goalie: Kyle Lappi 27 saves.

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Girls state wrestling
Prep
Girls wrestling: MSHSL announces expansion of girls section and state tournaments
The sport of girls wrestling has taken off around the country, but especially in Minnesota the last couple of years. The latest evidence comes in the forms of a larger postseason.
January 25, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Gymnastics results graphic
Prep
Gymnastics results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
A scoreboard of gymnastics meets.
January 24, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 24, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 24, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports