Boys hockey results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Mayo 5, Century 1

ROCHESTER — Mayo won for the four straight game and the 13th time in 14 tries as it beat rival Century 5-1 in Big Nine Conference action at a jammed-packed Graham Arena.

Mayo did its damage in the second period when it scored four times. Century's lone goal came from Aiden Emerich, in the third period.

Ethan Dennis had a pair of goals for Mayo. Sam Jacobson, Payton Kor and Matthew Siems rounded out the goal scoring for the Spartans. Cohen Ruskell had three assists and Mason Leimbek had two.

Mayo goalie Nick Weick stopped 26 shots. Century goalie Kyle Lappi had 27 saves.

"It was a pretty good game," Mayo coach Matt Notermann said. "After some line changes we've found some exciting chemistry on all three lines. "(Ryan) Dripps, (Gavin) Nickelsen and (Alec) McBane worked great all game. They have a good mix of speed and grit

"(Goalie Nick) Weick had two to three really nice saves in the first period. That helped us weather the storm of rivalry game jitters."

Mayo moved to 8-1 in the Big Nine and 13-3-1 overall. Century is 6-1, 9-7.