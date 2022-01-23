Boys hockey roundup for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

HASTINGS — Hastings scored early then shut down Rochester Century’s offense in a matchup of Section 1AA rivals here Saturday.

The Raiders scored three first-period goals and led by six before Century got on the board in the third.

Owen Merges scored Century’s lone goal, 1:13 into the third period, making the score 6-1.

Conor Cozik made 35 saves for the Panthers (6-7-0 overall).

Jake Harris and Logan DeBettignies scored two goals each for Hastings (15-2-1), which won its 11th consecutive game and beat a Rochester team for the second time in five days. The Raiders beat Rochester Mayo 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday at Graham Arena.

Century is scheduled to play at intro-city rival John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

HASTINGS 7, CENTURY 1

Century 0-0-1 — 1

Hastings 3-1-3 — 7

Century: Owen Merges 1 goal. Goalie : Conor Cozik 35 saves (42 shots).

Hastings: Connor Stoffel 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Harris 2 goals; Logan DeBettignies 2 goals; Luke Savage 1 assist; Jackson Sweeney 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Vandehoef 1 goal; Collin Stewart 3 assists; Brody Larsen 2 assists; River McDowell 1 assist; Luke Chorlton 1 assist. Goalie : Holden Richardson 15 saves (16 shots).

Area Games

NORTHFIELD 7, WINONA 0

Northfield 1-2-4 — 7

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield: Ty Frank 1 goal; Matthew DeBuse 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 2 assists; Kamden Kaiser 2 goals, 1 assist; Cullen Merritt 1 assist; Cayden Monson 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Keaton Walock 26 saves (26 shots).

Winona: Goalie : Justin Brickner 51 saves (58 shots).

OWATONNA 7, RED WING 2

Owatonna 2-1-4 — 7

Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2

Owatonna: Ashton Hoffman 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Knoll 1 assist; Joseph Webster 1 assist; Owen Beyer 2 goals, 1 assist; Joey Dobs 2 goals; Devon Roush 2 assists; Casey Pederson 1 goal; Thomas Herzog 1 assist; Caleb Vereide 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Samuel Pfieffer 15 saves (17 shots).

