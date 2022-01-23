Boys hockey roundup for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's boys hockey games.
HASTINGS — Hastings scored early then shut down Rochester Century’s offense in a matchup of Section 1AA rivals here Saturday.
The Raiders scored three first-period goals and led by six before Century got on the board in the third.
Owen Merges scored Century’s lone goal, 1:13 into the third period, making the score 6-1.
Conor Cozik made 35 saves for the Panthers (6-7-0 overall).
Jake Harris and Logan DeBettignies scored two goals each for Hastings (15-2-1), which won its 11th consecutive game and beat a Rochester team for the second time in five days. The Raiders beat Rochester Mayo 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday at Graham Arena.
Century is scheduled to play at intro-city rival John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
HASTINGS 7, CENTURY 1
Century 0-0-1 — 1
Hastings 3-1-3 — 7
Century: Owen Merges 1 goal. Goalie: Conor Cozik 35 saves (42 shots).
Hastings: Connor Stoffel 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Harris 2 goals; Logan DeBettignies 2 goals; Luke Savage 1 assist; Jackson Sweeney 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Vandehoef 1 goal; Collin Stewart 3 assists; Brody Larsen 2 assists; River McDowell 1 assist; Luke Chorlton 1 assist. Goalie: Holden Richardson 15 saves (16 shots).
Area Games
NORTHFIELD 7, WINONA 0
Northfield 1-2-4 — 7
Winona 0-0-0 — 0
Northfield: Ty Frank 1 goal; Matthew DeBuse 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 2 assists; Kamden Kaiser 2 goals, 1 assist; Cullen Merritt 1 assist; Cayden Monson 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Keaton Walock 26 saves (26 shots).
Winona: Goalie: Justin Brickner 51 saves (58 shots).
• • • • •
OWATONNA 7, RED WING 2
Owatonna 2-1-4 — 7
Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2
Owatonna: Ashton Hoffman 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Knoll 1 assist; Joseph Webster 1 assist; Owen Beyer 2 goals, 1 assist; Joey Dobs 2 goals; Devon Roush 2 assists; Casey Pederson 1 goal; Thomas Herzog 1 assist; Caleb Vereide 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Samuel Pfieffer 15 saves (17 shots).
Red Wing: Carson Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Tristen Peterson 2 assists; Jacob Quade 1 assist; Casey Larson 1 goal. Goalie: Dixon Ehlers 29 saves (36 shots).