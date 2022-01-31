Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota boys hockey scoring and goalie leaders.
Century Panthers
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Matt Haun
11
10
21
|TJ Gibson
12
7
19
|Aiden Emerich
5
11
16
|Aidan Swee
4
11
15
|Blake Kanz
3
10
13
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Branigan Stalder
6-6-0
4.03
.885
|Connor Coik
1-1-0
5.33
.830
John Marshall Rockets
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Masen Decker
13
6
19
|Cody Ahlstrom
8
6
14
|Jayden Veney
9
3
12
|Jake Schmidt
4
7
11
|Ryan Hus
3
6
9
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Cody Vlasaty
5-8-0
4.66
.876
|Camden Magle
1-2-0
2.83
.875
Lourdes Eagles
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Matthew Mahoney
20
7
27
|Peyton Loeslie
11
15
26
|Charlie Kielty
11
12
23
|Jackson Heim
6
11
17
|Aidan Ritter
10
5
15
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Xander Carter-Kleven
13-6-0
2.09
.928
Mayo Spartans
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Sam Jacobson
15
11
26
|Cohen Ruskell
8
9
17
|Mason Leimbek
8
7
15
|Will Sexton
3
12
15
|Javon Hodge
7
7
14
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Tate Cothern
7-3-1
2.12
.934
|Nick Weick
4-0-2
1.11
.935
Austin Packers
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Isaac Stromlund
1
5
6
|Toby Holtz
3
2
5
|Dylan Regenscheid
1
3
4
|Cooper Guttormson
3
1
4
|Grady Carney
3
0
3
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Ethan Knox
1-11-0
7.03
.835
|Daran Plunkett
0-1-0
17.00
.795
Dodge County Wildcats
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Gryffon Funke
15
13
28
|Gavin Giesler
9
12
21
|Easton Hamill
10
11
21
|Cooper Jacobson
6
10
16
|Brendon Wolesky
8
7
15
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Isaac Dale
5-6-0
3.42
.882
|Ben Nelson
5-0-0
1.00
.868
Owatonna Huskies
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Casey Pederson
5
10
15
|Tanner Stendahl
10
4
14
|Caleb Vereide
6
8
14
|Owen Beyer
7
7
14
|Ashton Hoffman
5
5
10
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Preston Meier
3-8-1
3.43
.870
|Sam Pfieffer
2-5-0
3.83
.886
Red Wing Wingers
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Casey Larson
19
10
29
|Carson Ahern
4
15
19
|Robbie Tripp
6
11
17
|Tristen Peterson
5
8
13
|Jorgen Ullvenes
6
4
10
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Dixon Ehlers
7-11-0
3.32
.929
Winona Winhawks
|Player
Goals
Assists
Points
|Teis Larsen
13
19
32
|Ayden Ruesgen
12
4
16
|Aven Prodzinski
9
4
13
|Max Dalenberg
5
5
10
|Sam Buerck
4
5
9
|Goalie
W-L-T
GAA
Save %
|Justin Brickner
3-8-1
4.91
.868
|Brayden McDevitt
1-5-0
7.93
.832
