Sports | Prep

Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

A look at southeastern Minnesota boys hockey scoring and goalie leaders.

Boys Hockey Leaders.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 31, 2022 02:31 PM
Century Panthers

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Matt Haun

11

10

21

TJ Gibson

12

7

19

Aiden Emerich

5

11

16

Aidan Swee

4

11

15

Blake Kanz

3

10

13

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Branigan Stalder

6-6-0

4.03

.885

Connor Coik

1-1-0

5.33

.830

John Marshall Rockets

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Masen Decker

13

6

19

Cody Ahlstrom

8

6

14

Jayden Veney

9

3

12

Jake Schmidt

4

7

11

Ryan Hus

3

6

9

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Cody Vlasaty

5-8-0

4.66

.876

Camden Magle

1-2-0

2.83

.875

Lourdes Eagles

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Matthew Mahoney

20

7

27

Peyton Loeslie

11

15

26

Charlie Kielty

11

12

23

Jackson Heim

6

11

17

Aidan Ritter

10

5

15

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Xander Carter-Kleven

13-6-0

2.09

.928

Mayo Spartans

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Sam Jacobson

15

11

26

Cohen Ruskell

8

9

17

Mason Leimbek

8

7

15

Will Sexton

3

12

15

Javon Hodge

7

7

14

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Tate Cothern

7-3-1

2.12

.934

Nick Weick

4-0-2

1.11

.935

Austin Packers

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Isaac Stromlund

1

5

6

Toby Holtz

3

2

5

Dylan Regenscheid

1

3

4

Cooper Guttormson

3

1

4

Grady Carney

3

0

3

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Ethan Knox

1-11-0

7.03

.835

Daran Plunkett

0-1-0

17.00

.795

Dodge County Wildcats

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Gryffon Funke

15

13

28

Gavin Giesler

9

12

21

Easton Hamill

10

11

21

Cooper Jacobson

6

10

16

Brendon Wolesky

8

7

15

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Isaac Dale

5-6-0

3.42

.882

Ben Nelson

5-0-0

1.00

.868

Owatonna Huskies

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Casey Pederson

5

10

15

Tanner Stendahl

10

4

14

Caleb Vereide

6

8

14

Owen Beyer

7

7

14

Ashton Hoffman

5

5

10

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Preston Meier

3-8-1

3.43

.870

Sam Pfieffer

2-5-0

3.83

.886

Red Wing Wingers

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Casey Larson

19

10

29

Carson Ahern

4

15

19

Robbie Tripp

6

11

17

Tristen Peterson

5

8

13

Jorgen Ullvenes

6

4

10

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Dixon Ehlers

7-11-0

3.32

.929

Winona Winhawks

Player

Goals

Assists

Points

Teis Larsen

13

19

32

Ayden Ruesgen

12

4

16

Aven Prodzinski

9

4

13

Max Dalenberg

5

5

10

Sam Buerck

4

5

9

Goalie

W-L-T

GAA

Save %

Justin Brickner

3-8-1

4.91

.868

Brayden McDevitt

1-5-0

7.93

.832

