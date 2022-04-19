Boys lacrosse results for Monday, April 18, 2022
Owatonna 11, Mayo 8
OWATONNA — Mayo dropped its lacrosse opener, falling 11-8 to Owatonna in Big Nine Conference action.
No statistics were available from the game.
“It was a good first test for us, and we were proud of how the boys responded,” Mayo coach Adam Gibson said.
“We would have liked a win, but we fought hard to the end. Big matchup Thursday at home against Century/John Marshall, and we know what we have to work on.”
