Boys lacrosse results for Monday, April 18, 2022

Owatonna 11, Mayo 8

OWATONNA — Mayo dropped its lacrosse opener, falling 11-8 to Owatonna in Big Nine Conference action.

No statistics were available from the game.

“It was a good first test for us, and we were proud of how the boys responded,” Mayo coach Adam Gibson said.

“We would have liked a win, but we fought hard to the end. Big matchup Thursday at home against Century/John Marshall, and we know what we have to work on.”