Boys soccer notebook: PIZM enjoying a season of firsts; John Marshall defying own expectations

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer team has had a good run of success the past two seasons to the tune of a 22-8-1 record.

But this year feels different for the Wildcats.

They have yet to lose, sitting at 8-0-2 going into tonight's home match against Tri-City United -- outscoring opponents 42-8 so far -- and currently are the only public school ranked in the state in Class A, coming in at No. 9 in the latest polls.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Benjamin Grogg looks for a shot during Thursday night's game against Lake City. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

“This is kind of new territory for us as we have never been to -- I mean we are playing so well right now,” PIZM coach Rafal Konik said. “So excited to see it and we’ll see how we can handle it.”

The Wildcats sure are enjoying the ride in what has been a season full of firsts for the program.

First, they reached their highest state ranking in their 23-year history when they were voted at No. 7 in the second week of September. They kept the momentum going by knocking off Lourdes 2-1 for the first time ever and just recently beat Red Wing for the first time as well, thanks to an eye-popping eight second-half goals.

“It’s been a long road,” Konik said. “The kids, they know each other very well, and they trust each other. They have fun at the same time. So I think it’s a combination of those three things and I think it’s a good recipe for having a good team, they have to have good skills, but you’re definitely playing and trusting each other.”

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Dan Mikaeo (7) battles with Lake City's Luke Becker during Thursday night's game. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

With a co-op that features schools who face each other in every other sport that’s not always an easy task.

“Two schools that usually compete with each other, so we always have that -- I would say -- characteristic to our team,” Konik said.

Together, they have their eyes on another first: a Hiawatha Valley League title. They are in good shape, sitting at 4-0-1 with just one HVL match left, against one-win Cannon Falls. And with the MSHSL adding a class for soccer, the sections are different than previous seasons. No longer is PIZM competing in the postseason against Lourdes, Dover-Eyota, Byron or Austin in Section 1A, but instead with St. Peter and Cannon Falls in Section 2A. The Wildcats knocked off the Saints, who are arguably PIZM’s biggest threat in the section, 2-0 on Sept. 9.

“I always tell them, ‘Can we improve two percent?’ If we can do that, then we’re going to be doing well moving forward,” Konik said. “... It takes a long time to develop these skills but they have worked hard for many years and this is the result.

John Marshall defying own expectations

After a season that was vital in laying down the foundation, second-year John Marshall coach Abdul Noor said he knew his Rockets would take a step forward this season. But even he didn’t see this coming, as John Marshall has already matched its win total from the last three years combined, with five.

JM is 5-3-3 overall going into tonight's match against rival Century.

“I’m going to be honest, our expectation was not this kind of level,” said Noor, who was a star at Mayo in the 1990s. “But JM is rising now. I guarantee it’s going to be more apparent even next year.”

It’s an easy group to root for.

In a way, they embody America being composed with players that come from nine different nationalities, but play as one. Noor credits that to his four junior captains: Jon McBroom, Nathan Kopecky, Abubakar Mohamed and Camden Williams, as well as team bonding activities such as watching English Premier League matches together or eating dinner together. They have all bought in, as well as the families.

“Everybody in the whole program, we are in the same boat,” Noor said. “The families are supporting, doing their part. The booster club is stepping up, our boys are stepping up, our coaches are stepping up. I wanted to see the smile on their faces again and hopefully get them to compete with anyone that we can face. I’m very proud to be the coach of this great group of kids and hopefully we will continue to surprise some teams this year. We already have.”

One of those surprises came two weeks ago when the Rockets beat Mankato West 2-1. The Scarlets won 8-0 when the teams met a year ago. It’s part of a two-week stretch that has seen the Rockets lose just once in their past seven games (4-1-2).

“My aim this year was to be more competitive,” Noor said. “I wanted them to have more fun. When you win that will boost your confidence and have more fun, but it’s not easy, right? It’s got to come from not one individual guy or a couple of players, but from the whole group. They have to work together as a team. Working hard in practice and executing together and soon you start to believe in the team.

“Right now the atmosphere -- we have some amazing things going on this year.”

JM has a tough two-game stretch beginning with Century tonight, followed by a match against defending Section 1A champion Austin on Saturday.

“They are flying now,” Noor said with a laugh, about Century. “They are way stronger than last year. But we want to give them a fight, we want to give everything we have and we want to go ahead to win that game. We have that belief this year and I think it will be a really good match.”

Tough and rugged Big Nine

The Big Nine Conference has always been a strong one for boys soccer, but this season has seen a number of programs take a big step forward with eight of the 12 teams being better than .500.

Mankato West and Mayo are once again enjoying stellar seasons as they sit one game behind Century, which got even better after winning 10 games and making a run to the Section 1AA championship match a year ago.

Winona, which cracked the top 10 rankings last week in the state in Class AA, has enjoyed a stellar season. The Winhawks are 8-2-1 and are fourth in the Big Nine at 5-2-1. Combine that with solid programs in Owatonna and Northfield, as well as the improvement of John Marshall has the conference is as tough as ever.

“Every team is getting stronger,” Noor said. “Every game we have played this year has been at a very high competitive level.”