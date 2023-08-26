6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Boys soccer results for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:13 PM

NON-CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 4, Stewartville 2
Winona Cotter#2#2#—#4
Stewartville#1#1#—#2
Winona Cotter: No stats provided.
Stewartville: Cole Kropp 1 goal; Logan Quam 1 goal; Levi Schrandt 1 assist.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Southland vs Lanesboro Football
Members Only
Prep
Photos: Southland, Lanesboro football on Aug. 25, 2023
21m ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Members Only
Prep
Volleyball results for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
42m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Members Only
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


State cross country meet
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota girls cross country runners to watch in 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
MSHSL state cross country
Members Only
Prep
Rochester's 2023 high school girls cross country teams at a glance
8h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
St. Charles Football Picture Day
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Isaac Derrick Klimesh
Local
Former Red Wing man sentenced to 30 days for sexual assault of teen girl
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson