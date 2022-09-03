Boys soccer results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Farmington 2, Century 1
FARMINGTON — Two second half goals proved to be the difference for Farmington.
Abdirisak Bulale scored in the second half, while Jack Bauman made four saves in net for the Panthers.
"A faster game left us chasing the ball in the first half giving up two goals," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "Better effort and adjusting to the way Farmington moved the ball resulted in a more even second half."
