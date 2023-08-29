Boys soccer results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Century 5, Red Wing 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers received a hat trick from Owen Spaeth and a pair of goals from Hussein Mohamed to fend off a stingy Wingers' squad.

Spaeth also had an assist, as did Abdul Mohamud as well as freshman Carson Niven and sophomore Miles Russell.

Coach Hal Houghton gave credit to Nick Watson in the back end for helping goalkeeper Najib Muyanja to keep the clean sheet.

Red Wing#0#0#—#0

Century#2#3#—#5

Red Wing: Goalie: McCoy Walter 14 saves.

Century: Hussein Mohamed 2 goals; Abdul Mohamud 1 assist; Carson Niven 1 assist; Miles Russell 1 assist; Owen Spaeth 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Najib Muyanja 2 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

Stewartville#1#0#—#1

La Crescent-Hokah#0#0#—#0

Stewartville: Logan Quam 1 goal; David Watters 1 assist. Goalie: Brecken Rester 7 saves.

La Crescent-Hokah: Goalie: Cooper Johnson 7 saves.

