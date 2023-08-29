6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys soccer results for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:14 PM

Century 5, Red Wing 0

ROCHESTER — The Panthers received a hat trick from Owen Spaeth and a pair of goals from Hussein Mohamed to fend off a stingy Wingers' squad.

Spaeth also had an assist, as did Abdul Mohamud as well as freshman Carson Niven and sophomore Miles Russell.

Coach Hal Houghton gave credit to Nick Watson in the back end for helping goalkeeper Najib Muyanja to keep the clean sheet.

Century 5, Red Wing 0
Red Wing#0#0#—#0
Century#2#3#—#5
Red Wing: Goalie: McCoy Walter 14 saves.
Century: Hussein Mohamed 2 goals; Abdul Mohamud 1 assist; Carson Niven 1 assist; Miles Russell 1 assist; Owen Spaeth 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Najib Muyanja 2 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Stewartville#1#0#—#1
La Crescent-Hokah#0#0#—#0
Stewartville: Logan Quam 1 goal; David Watters 1 assist. Goalie: Brecken Rester 7 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah: Goalie: Cooper Johnson 7 saves.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7, Cannon Falls 1
Cannon Falls#0#1#—#1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#5#2#—#7
Cannon Falls: Abram Tennessen 1 goal; Andrew McGeough 1 assist.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Liam Powers 2 goals; Ty Schneider 1 goal; Simon Kerr 2 goals; Ayden Gates 2 goals. Goalie: Liam Heppner 5 saves.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
