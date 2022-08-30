Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys soccer results for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022
Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1

ROCHESTER — Lourdes was too much for La Crescent as McKaid Schotzko had two goals and Joey Lonzo had a goal and and two assists for the Eagles in the non-conference game.

The Eagles improved to 1-0-1 with the win.

“I was really proud of the way we moved the ball and created multiple chances,” Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. “Our play in the offensive third was much cleaner tonight and the energy level stayed high all game.”

Lourdes 5, La Crescent 1
La Crescent#1#0#—#1
Lourdes#2#3#—#5
La Crescent: No stats submitted.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 2 assists; McKaid Schotzko 2 goals; John Fritzjunker 1 assist; Charlie Young 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Moynagh 1 goal. Goalie: Will Jacob 3 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Stewartville 1
St. Charles/Lewiston Altura#0#2#—#2
Stewartville#1#0#—#1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Miles Barclay 2 assists; Travis Frinack 1 goal; Jace Ferguson 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 4 saves.
Stewartville: No stats submitted.

La Crosse Aquinas 6, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0
Caledonia-Spring Grove#0#0#—#0
Aquinas#2#4#—#6
Caledonia/Spring Grove: Goalie: August Allen 24 saves.
Aquinas: No stats submitted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
