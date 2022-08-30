Boys soccer results for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 1

ROCHESTER — Lourdes was too much for La Crescent as McKaid Schotzko had two goals and Joey Lonzo had a goal and and two assists for the Eagles in the non-conference game.

The Eagles improved to 1-0-1 with the win.

“I was really proud of the way we moved the ball and created multiple chances,” Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. “Our play in the offensive third was much cleaner tonight and the energy level stayed high all game.”

Lourdes 5, La Crescent 1

La Crescent#1#0#—#1

Lourdes#2#3#—#5

La Crescent: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 2 assists; McKaid Schotzko 2 goals; John Fritzjunker 1 assist; Charlie Young 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Moynagh 1 goal. Goalie: Will Jacob 3 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Stewartville 1

St. Charles/Lewiston Altura#0#2#—#2

Stewartville#1#0#—#1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Miles Barclay 2 assists; Travis Frinack 1 goal; Jace Ferguson 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 4 saves.

Stewartville: No stats submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Crosse Aquinas 6, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0

Caledonia-Spring Grove#0#0#—#0

Aquinas#2#4#—#6

Caledonia/Spring Grove: Goalie: August Allen 24 saves.

Aquinas: No stats submitted.

