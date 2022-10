Boys soccer results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Aidan Olson netted a pair of goals and dished out an assist as the Saints had little issue with the Lions.

Mason Apse finished with a goal and an assist, while Jonas Barclay and Jack Dailey also scored for SCLA.

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura#2#3#—#5

Schaeffer Academy#0#0#—#0

St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Jack Dailey 1 goal; Harrison Gruber 1 assist; Aidan Olson 2 goals, 1 assist; Isaac Hanson 1 assist. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 5 saves.

Schaeffer Academy: No stats available.

NON-CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 6, Stewartville 2

Stewartville#1#1#—#2

Winona Cotter#3#3#—#4

Stewartville: Logan Quam 1 goal; Conner Lohmann 1 goal; David Watters 1 assist; Brady Pickett 1 assist. Goalie: Brecken Rester 10 saves.

Winona Cotter: Roberto Perez 2 goals, 1 assist; Elliot Fitzgerald 1 goal, 2 assists; Brayden Novakoski 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson Roeder 1 goal, 1 assist.