Boys soccer results for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Schaeffer Academy 0

La CRESENT — Brady Grupa and Cooper Carlson scored two goals each as La Crescent-Hokah rolled past Schaeffer Academy 7-0.

Patyon Rodeberg collected two assists for the Lancers while AJ Falat (one save) and Cooper Johnson (four) combined for five saves and the shutout.

Josef Grenz was a busy goalkeeper for Schaeffer as he had 20 saves.