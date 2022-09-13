SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Boys soccer results for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 12, 2022 08:33 PM
La Crescent-Hokah 7, Schaeffer Academy 0

La CRESENT — Brady Grupa and Cooper Carlson scored two goals each as La Crescent-Hokah rolled past Schaeffer Academy 7-0.

Patyon Rodeberg collected two assists for the Lancers while AJ Falat (one save) and Cooper Johnson (four) combined for five saves and the shutout.

Josef Grenz was a busy goalkeeper for Schaeffer as he had 20 saves.

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Schaeffer Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy#0#0#—#0
La Crescent-Hokah#3#4#—#7
Schaeffer Academy: Goalie: Josef Grenz 20 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah: Toby Whitford 1 goal, 1 assist; Mitchell Reining 1 goal, 1 assist; Brady Grupa 2 goals; Gunnar Esser 1 assist; Theron Hammell 1 assist; Payton Rodeberg 2 assists; Cooper Carlson 2 goals; Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: AJ Falat 1 save; Cooper Johnson 4 saves.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
