Boys soccer results for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
La Crescent-Hokah 7, Schaeffer Academy 0
La CRESENT — Brady Grupa and Cooper Carlson scored two goals each as La Crescent-Hokah rolled past Schaeffer Academy 7-0.
Patyon Rodeberg collected two assists for the Lancers while AJ Falat (one save) and Cooper Johnson (four) combined for five saves and the shutout.
Josef Grenz was a busy goalkeeper for Schaeffer as he had 20 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah 7, Schaeffer Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy#0#0#—#0
La Crescent-Hokah#3#4#—#7
Schaeffer Academy: Goalie: Josef Grenz 20 saves.
La Crescent-Hokah: Toby Whitford 1 goal, 1 assist; Mitchell Reining 1 goal, 1 assist; Brady Grupa 2 goals; Gunnar Esser 1 assist; Theron Hammell 1 assist; Payton Rodeberg 2 assists; Cooper Carlson 2 goals; Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: AJ Falat 1 save; Cooper Johnson 4 saves.