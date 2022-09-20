Boys soccer results for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 5, Cristo Rey Jesuit 2
Byron#2#3#—#5
Cristo Rey Jesuit#2#—#2
Byron: Ryan Boyken 1 assist; Thomas Felty 1 assist; Matthew Grossman 1 goal, 1 assist; Braedon Miner 1 goal; Liam Schick 2 goals; Brady Boyken 1 goal; Ben Zimmerman-Moreno 1 assist. Goalie: Thomas Felty 5 saves.
Other: No stats available.
