Boys soccer results for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Dover-Eyota 2, Byron 0
Byron#0#0#—#0
Dover-Eyota#1#1#—#2
Byron: Goalie: Thomas Felty 9 saves.
Dover-Eyota: Foster Birkholz 1 goal; Jacob Dessner 1 assist; Mavrick Sobczak 1 goal. Goalie: Logan Behnken 9 saves.
Winona Cotter 16, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 1
Cotter#12#4#—#16
Triton#1#0#—#1
Cotter: Roberto Perez 2 goals; Elliot Fitzgerald 2 goals; Carson Roeder 2 goals; Ezra Burros 2 goals; Francis Koll 2 goals; Gavin Kammerer 2 goals; Drew Biesanz 1 goal; Cameron Smith 1 goal; Jase Vafaei 1 goal; Alex Suffrins 1 goal.
Triton: No stats available.
