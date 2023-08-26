6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:44 PM

Century 1, Lakeville South 1

LAKEVILLE — Hussein Mohamed scored off a feed from brother Hassan to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.

South would net the equalizer late in the first half. Coach Hal Houghton gave credit to Carson Niven, Aaron Zhao, Owen Spaeth and Alejandro Fonseca for their efforts in the midfield, and Joshua Kyei-Baffour for keeping the back end organized.

Century#1#0—#0
Lakeville South#1#0—#0
Century: Hussein Mohamed 1 goal; Hassan Mohamed 1 assist. Goalie: Najib Muyjana 3 saves.
Lakeville South: Goalie: Sarych 5 saves.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
