Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Century 1, Lakeville South 1
LAKEVILLE — Hussein Mohamed scored off a feed from brother Hassan to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.
South would net the equalizer late in the first half. Coach Hal Houghton gave credit to Carson Niven, Aaron Zhao, Owen Spaeth and Alejandro Fonseca for their efforts in the midfield, and Joshua Kyei-Baffour for keeping the back end organized.
Century: Hussein Mohamed 1 goal; Hassan Mohamed 1 assist. Goalie: Najib Muyjana 3 saves.
Lakeville South: Goalie: Sarych 5 saves.
