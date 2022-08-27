Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

John Marshall 1, Farmington 0 (OT)

FARMINGTON — Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner five minutes into overtime to give the Rockets a thrilling season opening victory.

Camden Williams made 17 saves in net, while David Carter stopped two more to combine for the shutout. The Rockets offense registered 25 shots on goal as well.

John Marshall: Nathan Kopecky 1 goal; Mechwa Meermarew 1 assist. Goalie: Camden Williams 17 saves; David Carter 2 saves.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2

ROCHESTER — Minsoo Choung and Levi Ouren both scored for the Lions.

Owen Larson and Josh Mata recorded assists for Schaeffer, which improves to 1-0-1.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.

Schaeffer Academy: Owen Larson 1 assist; Minsoo Choung 1 goal; Levi Ouren 1 goal; Josh Mata 1 assist.

