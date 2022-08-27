Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 27, 2022 06:36 PM
John Marshall 1, Farmington 0 (OT)

FARMINGTON — Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner five minutes into overtime to give the Rockets a thrilling season opening victory.

Camden Williams made 17 saves in net, while David Carter stopped two more to combine for the shutout. The Rockets offense registered 25 shots on goal as well.

John Marshall 1, Farmington 0
John Marshall#0#0#1#0#—#1
Farmington#0#0#0#0#—#0
John Marshall: Nathan Kopecky 1 goal; Mechwa Meermarew 1 assist. Goalie: Camden Williams 17 saves; David Carter 2 saves.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2

ROCHESTER — Minsoo Choung and Levi Ouren both scored for the Lions.

Owen Larson and Josh Mata recorded assists for Schaeffer, which improves to 1-0-1.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2, Schaeffer Academy 2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#1#1#—#2
Schaeffer Academy#1#1#—#2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats available.
Schaeffer Academy: Owen Larson 1 assist; Minsoo Choung 1 goal; Levi Ouren 1 goal; Josh Mata 1 assist.

Hiawatha Valley League

Lake City 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Lake City#1#1#—#2
Kasson-Mantorville#1#0#—#1
Lake City: Imer Perez-Ramirez 1 goal; Alex Oliver 1 goal, 1 assist; Benny Lopez 1 assist.
Kasson-Mantorville: Maddox Knudson 1 goal; Victor Rodriguez 1 assist. Goalie: Lars Ingram 9 saves; Victor Rodriguez 2 saves.

