Boys soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

John Marshall 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

ROCHESTER — Mechwa Meermarew scored two goals, both in the first half, as John Marshall shutout Kasson-Mantorville 3-0 in non-conference play on Saturday.

The game was Senior Night for JM.

"The boys are enjoying and playing just the way they practice and that’s what just makes me happy and proud," JM coach Abdul Noor said. "... I love the spirit, hard-work and the leadership they’re showing on the pitch and all credit goes to them."

Camden Williams had five saves in goal for JM to record the shutout. Senior Malachi Carpenter sealed the win with a goal with three minutes to play.

Kasson-Mantorville: Goalie: 13 saves.

John Marshall: Abdikadir Mohamed 1 assist; Jon McBroom 1 assist; Mechwa Meermarew 2 goals; Malachi Carpenter 1 goal. Goalie: Camden Williams 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE