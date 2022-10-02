We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sunday, October 2

Sports | Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 01, 2022 11:14 PM
John Marshall 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

ROCHESTER — Mechwa Meermarew scored two goals, both in the first half, as John Marshall shutout Kasson-Mantorville 3-0 in non-conference play on Saturday.

The game was Senior Night for JM.

"The boys are enjoying and playing just the way they practice and that’s what just makes me happy and proud," JM coach Abdul Noor said. "... I love the spirit, hard-work and the leadership they’re showing on the pitch and all credit goes to them."

Camden Williams had five saves in goal for JM to record the shutout. Senior Malachi Carpenter sealed the win with a goal with three minutes to play.

John Marshall 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Kasson-Mantorville#0#0#—#0
John Marshall#1#2#—#3
Kasson-Mantorville: Goalie: 13 saves.
John Marshall: Abdikadir Mohamed 1 assist; Jon McBroom 1 assist; Mechwa Meermarew 2 goals; Malachi Carpenter 1 goal. Goalie: Camden Williams 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa#5#1#—#6
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#0#0#—#0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Chris Tree 1 goal; Anders Hellyer 1 assist; Carter Christopherson 3 goals; Kirt Rude 1 goal; Lucas Sems 1 goal, 1 assist; Seth Konik 3 assists. Goalie: Jason Ryan 2 saves.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: No stats provided.

