Saturday, October 15

Sports | Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 15, 2022 08:42 PM
SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS

PIZM 1, Fairmont 0

PINE ISLAND — No. 1 seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa got a serious scare after being issued a red card with 10 minutes left in regulation.

But PIZM was able to keep No. 5 seed Fairmont scoreless all of that time as it played with 10 players that final stretch. Fairmont managed just one shot on goal then.

Seth Konik had the game’s lone goal, using an assist from Lucas Sems. PIZM goalie Jason Ryan had three saves.

PIZM will play No. 2 St. Peter at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Austin in the Section 2A final.

Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Fairmont 0
Fairmont#0#0#—#0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa#0#1#—#1
No. 5 Fairmont: No stats submitted.
No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lucas Sems 1 assist; Seth Konik 1 goal. Goalie: Jason Ryan 3 saves.

