Boys soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

John Marshall 3, Stewartville 1

ROCHESTER — David Carter made six saves and three different John Marshall players scored goals in a 3-1 non-conference victory over Stewartville on Saturday.

Abubakar Mohamed's goal gave JM a 1-0 lead at the half. Mechwa Meermarew and Nathan Kopecky tallied in the second half for the Rockets.

"We needed a much better team performance and clinical finishing on the final third to finish our chances and the boys delivered," JM coach Abdul Noor said.

Stewartville#0#1#—#1

John Marshall#2#1#—#3

Stewartville: Brady Pickett 1 goal; Jacob Schimek 1 assist. Goalie: Brecken Rester 15 saves; Lukas Nelson 0 save.

John Marshall: Dani Al Attoza 1 assist; Abubakar Mohamed 1 goal; Nathan Kopecky 1 goal; Louis Schoeberl 1 assist; Ralph Nah 1 assist; Mechwa Meermarew 1 goal. Goalie: David Carter 6 saves.

Mayo 4, Farmington 0

FARMINGTON — Tony Dunn needed to make just two saves for the shutout and Mayo used a balanced attack to blank Farmington in non-conference play.

Four different Mayo players scored goals as Calvin Grothey, Juan Ibarra, Bryan Islas-Aguirre and Alec McBane had one tally each. Ibarra scored his first varsity goal on a free kick for the only goal of the first half and Mayo (4-1) pulled away over the final 40 minutes.

Farmington falls to 3-2.

"Our center mid(fielders), especially Maher Mohamed, Salman Osman and Alan Zuniga worked tirelessly to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "Alec McBane anchored our back line and scored a goal. It was a great performance all around against a strong Farmington team."

Mayo#1#3#—#4

Farmington#0#0#—#0

Mayo: Calvin Grothey 1 goal; Patrick Haslam 1 assist; Juan Ibarra 1 goal; Bryan Islas-Aguirre 1 goal; Alec McBane 1 goal; Alan Zuniga 1 assist. Goalie: Tony Dunn 2 saves.

Farmington: No stats provided.

Lakeville North 6, Century 0

LAKEVILLE — Lakeville North scored three goals in each half and blanked Century 6-0 in non-conference play.

Jack Bauman had eight saves in goal for Century.

"Despite six goals given up, Jack Bauman played admirably and in some ways had one of his better games," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "Alaaudin Ali played hard the entire game as did Caden Benson. Lakeville North was too good a team for us to make mistakes we made and expect a positive result."

Century#0#0#—#0

Lakeville North#3#3#—#6

Century: Goalie: Jack Bauman 8 saves.

Lakeville North: Goalie: 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Winona#1#2#—#3

Kasson-Mantorville#0#1#—#1

Winona: No stats provided.

Kasson-Mantorville: Gideon Ellinghysen 1 goal. Goalie: Lars Ingram 10 saves.