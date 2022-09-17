We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 17, 2022 03:04 PM
Lourdes 3, Austin 1

AUSTIN — Joey Lonzo and McKaid Schotzko each tallied a goal and an assist as the No. 10 ranked Eagles secured the non-conference victory.

The Eagles (5-2-2) took the lead after Schotzko blasted a goal kick 70 yards to Lonzo for the breakaway.

The Packers (3-6) tied it on a penalty kick two minutes into the second half, before Sam Theobald netted the go-ahead goal off a feed Luca Dueer 12 minutes later. Schotzko iced it, scoring on a header off a Lonzo corner kick.

Will Jacob made five saves in net for the Eagles, who are back in action on the road Monday at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

Lourdes 3, Austin 1
Lourdes#1#2#—#3
Austin#0#1#—#1
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 goal, 1 assist; McKaid Schotzko 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Theobald 1 goal; Luca Duerr 1 assist. Goalie: Will Jacob 5 saves.
Austin: No stats available.

New Prague 2, Century 1

ROCHESTER — The Panthers allowed a late second half goal to drop the non-conference clash.

Abdirisak Bulale netted the equalizer on a penalty kick after Hussein Mohamed was taken down in the box. Coach Hal Houghton pointed out Caden Benson, Aaron Zhao and Nick Watson all having solid games, while keeper Jack Bauman made three saves in net for the Panthers.

"Inconsistent effort doomed us," Houghton said. "While everyone played hard, we needed greater connection as a team."

New Prague 2, Century 1
Century#0#1#—#1
New Prague#1#1#—#2
Century: Abdirisak Bulale 1 goal. Goalie: Jack Bauman 3 saves.
New Prague: No stats available

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
