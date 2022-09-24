Boys soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Century 4, Lakeville South 1

ROCHESTER — Abdirisak Bulale recorded the hat trick, scoring off of passes from three different teammates to pace the Panthers.

Owen Spaeth started the scoring with a goal off a feed from Alaaudin Ali, before Bulale started his scoring, netting a goal on a through ball from Aaron Zhao. Colton Strumpfer connected with Bulale on another through pass for Bulale's second goal. Bulale's finished with the hat trick in final minutes of the first half.

Century keeper Jack Bauman made 13 saves in net.

South#1#0#—#1

Century#4#0#—#1

South: Luke Faint 1 goal. Goalie: Tim Sarych 7 saves.

Century: Alaaudin Ali 1 assist; Abdirisak Bulale 3 goals; Colton Strumpfer 1 assist; Aaron Zhao 1 assist; Owen Spaeth 1 goal. Goalie: Jack Bauman 13 saves.

Breck 1, Lourdes 0

GOLDEN VALLEY — In a battle of top-10 foes, it was No. 8 Breck that came away victorious, thanks to a penalty kick seven minutes into the second half.

Glason Owens made 9 saves in net for the No. 7 ranked Eagles.

"The game was even all game with both teams having solid chances," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "Glason Owens had a great game in net but we couldn’t break through for the equalizer. The boys had a really strong second half led by McKaid Schotzko."