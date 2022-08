Boys soccer results for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Schaeffer Academy 7, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 1

ROCHESTER — Schaeffer Academy started off its season with a decisive win, riding three-goal nights from Luke Friese and Minsoo Choung to beat Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 7-1 in non-conference soccer.

Friese also had an assists. Schaeffer put the game away early, scoring five goals in the first half.

Triton/K-W/Hayfield#1#0#—#1

Schaeffer Academy#5#2#—#7

Triton/K-W/Hayfield: No stats submitted.

Schaeffer Academy: Luke Friese 1 goal, 3 assists; Owen Larson 1 goal, 1 assist; Minsoo Choung 3 goals, 1 assist; Levi Ouren 1 goal; Josh Mata 1 goal; Josef Grenz 1 assist.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kasson-Mantorville 1, Concordia Academy 1, OT

Kasson-Mantorville#1#0#0#0#—#1

Concordia Academy#1#0#0#0#—#1

Kasson-Mantorville: Josh Buchl 1 goal; Gideon Ellinghysen 1 assist. Goalie: Lars Ingram 6 saves.

Concordia Academy: No stats provided.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura#0#3#—#3

Lake City#0#1#—#1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mason Apse 2 assists; Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Miles Barclay 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Olson 1 goal. Goalie: Marcus Rinard 9 saves.

Lake City: No stats submitted.

Faribault 3, Byron 2

Byron#1#1#—#2

Faribault#2#1#—#3

Byron: Talon Henderson 1 goal; Tom Lambrecht 1 assist; Liam Schick 1 assist; Ben Zimmerman-Moreno 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Hearn 3 saves.

Faribault: No stats submitted.