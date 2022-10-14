We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

By Staff reports
October 13, 2022 09:51 PM
SECTION 1AA SEMIFINALS

Winona 3, Byron 1

WINONA — Winona lived up to its No. 1 seeding, scoring twice in the second half to drop No. 4 seed Byron 3-1.

The 11-2-4 Winhawks got a pair of goals from Olin Overhaug and one from Teis Larsen.

Byron’s only score came in the first half, from Ben Zimmerman-Moreno. Byron goalie Thomas Felty was busy, with 11 saves. Winona goalie Max Uribe had four.

“Byron and Winona slugged it out in a great high school game but Winona pulled away late to advance,” Byron coach Dave Bahr said.

Byron ends the season 6-9-2.

Byron#1#0#—#1
Winona#1#2#—#3
No. 4 Byron: Ben Zimmerman-Moreno 1 goal. Goalie: Thomas Felty 11 saves.
No. 1 Winona: Teis Larsen 1 goal; Olin Overhaug 2 goals. Goalie: Max Uribe 4 saves.

