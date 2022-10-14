Boys soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

SECTION 1AA SEMIFINALS

Winona 3, Byron 1

WINONA — Winona lived up to its No. 1 seeding, scoring twice in the second half to drop No. 4 seed Byron 3-1.

The 11-2-4 Winhawks got a pair of goals from Olin Overhaug and one from Teis Larsen.

Byron’s only score came in the first half, from Ben Zimmerman-Moreno. Byron goalie Thomas Felty was busy, with 11 saves. Winona goalie Max Uribe had four.

“Byron and Winona slugged it out in a great high school game but Winona pulled away late to advance,” Byron coach Dave Bahr said.

Byron ends the season 6-9-2.

ADVERTISEMENT